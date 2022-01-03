Dual flu and covid infection is worrisome but not new; understand – 01/02/2022

News that Israel had reported a rare case of dual flu and covid-19 infection in a pregnant woman has caused concern over the past week. The picture was dubbed by the local press as “flurona” — a mixture of the words “flu” (“flu” in English) and “corona” (for “coronavirus”).

Admitted to Rabin medical Center, in the city of petah Tikva, the woman has mild symptoms and, according to the health unit, has not received vaccines against the new coronavirus or influenza, and was diagnosed as soon as she arrived at the hospital.

Israel’s Ministry of Health is studying the case to find out whether the combination of the two diseases causes a more serious infection. For the country’s health authorities, it is possible that other people have also had “flurone”, but without a diagnosis.

According to Raquel Muarrek, an infectious disease specialist at Rede D’Or, this type of infection is no exception, although it is not common. “The person may be leaving one frame and entering the other right away, testing positive for the two pathogens for a period of time”, he explains.

Still, it’s important to say that there is no consistent data to say that this type of combined infection is increasing or is a cause for concern. “In Brazil, specifically, we still have a lag in official data, so we can’t say for sure how many people are actually sick”, he laments Muarrek.

Co-infection is not new

The infectious picture caused by the new coronavirus together with influenza is not exactly new. In October 2020, for example, researchers at the Hospital Nacional Dos De Mayo and Faculty of Human Medicine, National University mayor from San Marcos (among other institutions) in Lima, Peru, published a report with five cases of co-infection with the new coronavirus and influenza type A. Other similar reports were published by scientists from Saudi Arabia, Iran and Turkey.

They weren’t the only ones. Specialists from the University of California, in the United States, had already analyzed it in a research, published in Clinical Infectious Diseases, possible co-infections involving the new coronavirus and other respiratory viruses — including influenza. In another study, published by British researchers in the journal International Journal of Epidemiology, were evaluated cases of co-infection by the two pathogens between January and April 2020 to estimate the risk of greater severity of health conditions — in which they concluded that yes, the double infection could substantially impact the negative outcome of patients.

What they all have in common is the conclusion that the combination of two respiratory viruses can worsen the health status of patients and, therefore, it is recommended that the test be carried out to detect other viral and even bacterial infections among patients in the Covid-19.

In April 2021, infectologist Claudia Maruyama, from San Hospital Gennaro, in São Paulo, reinforced to VivaBem the importance of vaccination against the flu precisely to prevent coinfection. “Immunity against influenza also prevents the possibility of infection by coronaviruses and influenza, which can aggravate the disease, increasing the chances of death”, he warned at the time.

In addition to up-to-date vaccination, the increase in cases of respiratory syndrome at the end of 2021 caused by both covid-19 and the Darwin variant of the influenza virus prompted experts to recommend maintaining preventive measures —mask use indoors, social distancing and avoiding crowded places, in addition to frequent hand hygiene—in order to control the number of infected people and prevent an overload on the health system.