Duda Beat encourages the audience to scream for Lula after sending Bolsonaro to drink at c*

The singer from Recife, Duda Beat, praised the people who order President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) to be taken in the ass. And he made that compliment for good reason.

Why did Duda Beat like it?

Singer liked the insults to the president because that, according to her, encourages talking more about former president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT).

Therefore, Duda encourages forgetting that guy.

And talk more about Lula.

Look.

Duda beat I chose to love you from the first moment pic.twitter.com/CUFwZQwfqD — Kadu . 🍸 (@kadupessoa) January 1, 2022

Eduarda Bittencourt Simões was born in Recife on October 8, 1987.

She is better known as Duda Beat.

She is a Brazilian singer and songwriter.

He won the 2018 APCA Revelation Trophy and had his debut album included in Rolling Stone magazine’s list of the top ten national albums of the year.

The artist is often dubbed the “queen of pop suffering”.

She is the daughter of Suyenne Bittencourt and Tárciso Simões from Recife.

Her stage name would initially be “Duda Bitt”, but the singer decided to adopt the name Duda Beat in honor of the manguebeat countercultural movement.

