Dudu Nobre tests positive for Covid-19 minutes before singing at the Encontro· TV News

Dudu Nobre tested positive for Covid-19 minutes before participating in the first 2022 Meeting and ended up undermining the program’s musical appeal. The exam is part of Estúdios Globo’s health safety protocol and, therefore, the samba dancer quickly participated in the morning by video call.

Substitute for Fátima Bernardes during the New Year’s break, Patrícia Poeta was the one who told the audience about the episode. She regretted that the singer was not present at the attraction.

“I even prepared myself here with looks, shoes, I was all happy, to come here for our first Meeting and be able to talk to him, who is a person I like a lot. […]”, began the presenter.

“But, unfortunately, Dudu Nobre, who would be our guest, came here to Globo and as we all have always tested, we go there and do the exam for Covid, and he, unfortunately, tested positive,” announced the journalist.

When appearing on the screen of the program, Dudu Nobre said he was fine and stated that, initially, he thought he had the flu. The singer took the two doses of vaccine against Covid-19 and was also immunized against flu diseases.

“Look, I’m calm. Yesterday, actually, Saturday [1º], right, I’ve already started to feel a catarrh, I’ve started to feel a bit strange. Then I started taking medicine, I thought it was the flu. But I’ve also been vaccinated against the flu, I’ve already been vaccinated against Covid, that whole thing and then, on Sunday [2], I’ve already scheduled a Covid exam. It was negative,” explained the guest.

According to Dudu, during the test at Globo, he felt butterflies in his stomach and already knew that the test would be positive. “When we arrived at the Projac and I saw that it started to take a while, I thought: ‘hmmm, I don’t know.’ Then a girl arrived and said: ‘Look, who took the test, please, can you withdraw'”, said the artist.

“I was alone in the room with the nurse and I said: ‘Oh, guys. I think it’s complicated, huh’? Then, man, it was positive. But I’m super well. Very asymptomatic”, he detailed.

So that other people don’t get contaminated in his house, the singer said that he has already asked his wife to buy safety items, such as masks and gloves, and that he will test his family and the employees who work for him.

“It’s really something that turns your life around. But it’s part of it. It’s something you have to understand that it’s a new moment we’re living and that we have to always be prepared for everything,” he said.

Dudu Nobre would participate in the program to talk about his projects for 2022, the works in the carnival and release his new music. Besides him, Lily, the artist’s daughter with Adriana Bombom, would also be in the morning to sing with her father.

Patrícia Poeta and her co-worker Manoel Soares reassured the composer and left the doors of the Meeting open for the singer’s return after his recovery.

“Dudu, I tell you that what will not be lacking is opportunity. I had [Covid] also, my family did, and now you need to take care of yourself and take care of your family. Medical follow-up, we have to have isolation, but if possible, have the help of an infectious disease specialist. And, my brother, the door is open for you,” said the man from Bahia.

Then Dudu was applauded by the audience, who were waiting for the singer live. The samba dancer isn’t the first famous person who tested positive in recent days. Preta Gil, Xanddy and Wesley Safadão’s team were also recently infected with the Covid-19 virus.