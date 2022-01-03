Eliana’s body in a bikini receives unusual comment about ‘defect’

eliana left her body exposed when posing in a hang glider bikini on the first day of the year. The SBT presenter shared a selfie with her back to the mirror and had her curves exposed in the reflection, just like what happened with Angelica. “Hi, 2022,” she wrote. The artist’s silhouette – who had already displayed her ripped belly in a trendy bikini – received hundreds of praise from followers on Instagram.

“What butt is that?” asked one. “My God, I was a kid and you were just the same,” pointed out another. “What a woman!” praised another. “Too beautiful body,” commented one netizen. “I wish I had this body,” said another. But one specific comment caught the attention of many. When praising the presenter – who was sympathetic to Celso Portiolli in a post -, a fan wrote an unusual message: “If there’s any defect, it can only be a kidney stone! It blew it!”.

Eliana regrets aesthetic procedures: ‘I had a plastic surgery and a lipo’

In an interview with the newspaper “O Globo”, Eliana stated that she does not believe that she will face a “fifties crisis”. “Look, I didn’t have any questions at 30. When I turned 40, I didn’t either. So, I don’t think I’ll feel it. I think it has a lot more to do with the head,” said the presenter. At 48, she says she regrets having two plastic surgeries performed 20 years ago. “I, at the age of 28, had a plastic surgery and a liposuction. I know that everyone has the right to do what they want with their own body, but today, I wouldn’t do it again. I would say to that Eliana: you’re beautiful in the way that it is. You don’t need to do any of that,” he said.

But Eliana uses aesthetic procedures to keep herself beautiful. “I do Botox and lasers. I use technology to my advantage. I want to grow old with dignity, you know?”, said the presenter. “I feel the most horny working out. I have cellulite, it’s part of it. I see my wrinkles in the video, and that’s okay. I think maturity brings that peace. Before my daughter was born, I had to stop everything and stay on bed rest for five There, a penny dropped,” said the famous woman, who is the mother of Artur and Manuela.

She recently vented on the aesthetic pressure of being spotted by a paparazzo during the day at the pool with her kids at a hotel recently. “For many years, I stopped playing on a beach with my children for fear of having my body exposed and put on trial. It’s common to feel that we don’t own our own image and our own bodies, even though we’re not famous,” she revealed Is it over there.