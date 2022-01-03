English tabloid says who leads ‘race’ to have Messi after contract with PSG ends

Signed by PSG at the start of the season, Messi has already chosen his destiny in the MLS after the end of his contract in France

Lionel Messi left Barcelona at the end of last season and hit the Paris Saint-Germain in one of the most shocking negotiations of all time. And, even after a few months in France, the ace is already thinking about his next destination.

According to the newspaper mirror, shirt 30, who has a contract until June 2023, would be willing to move to the Major League Soccer and would play for Inter Miami, David Beckham club.

THE New York City would still be in contention for the signing, but after the choice of Messi by PSG in place of Manchester City, the group’s interest would have cooled in recent months.

By the time his contract with the club in the French capital ends, Messi will have turned 36 and is thinking of the United States as his main destination for retirement.

When choosing a new team, the fact that you already own a property in Miami could be a factor to be taken into account, as it would save time when searching for a home for your family.