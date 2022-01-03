European Union prohibits the use of colored inks in tattoos and claims risks to public health – Rádio Itatiaia

Photo: Pixabay/Image bank Color tattoos can cause cancer or genetic mutations, according to EU

The European Union (EU) will prohibit the use of colored inks in tattoos due to possible harm to public health. The law, which will go into effect on Tuesday (4), provides that chemicals can cause cancer or genetic mutations in people.

According to the EU’s Reach (Registration, Evaluation, Authorization and Restriction of Chemicals), a total of 4,000 products that were used in colored tattoos will be banned.

According to the European Union, “the objective is not to ban tattooing, but to make the colors used in tattoos and permanent makeup safer”.

Colors used in tattoo parlors will only be approved if they are different from prohibited chemicals. The deadline for approval by paint suppliers is January 4, 2023.

As the UK is no longer part of the European Union, the rules do not apply to these countries. However, British parliamentarians are already showing interest in going deeper into the subject and, later, to decide whether the change will also take effect in the countries of the United Kingdom.