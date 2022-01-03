European Union prohibits the use of colored inks in tattoos and claims risks to public health – Rádio Itatiaia

Jenni Smith 2 hours ago Health Comments Off on European Union prohibits the use of colored inks in tattoos and claims risks to public health – Rádio Itatiaia 6 Views

Photo: Pixabay/Image bank
Pixabay/Image bank

Color tattoos can cause cancer or genetic mutations, according to EU

The European Union (EU) will prohibit the use of colored inks in tattoos due to possible harm to public health. The law, which will go into effect on Tuesday (4), provides that chemicals can cause cancer or genetic mutations in people.

According to the EU’s Reach (Registration, Evaluation, Authorization and Restriction of Chemicals), a total of 4,000 products that were used in colored tattoos will be banned.

According to the European Union, “the objective is not to ban tattooing, but to make the colors used in tattoos and permanent makeup safer”.

Colors used in tattoo parlors will only be approved if they are different from prohibited chemicals. The deadline for approval by paint suppliers is January 4, 2023.

As the UK is no longer part of the European Union, the rules do not apply to these countries. However, British parliamentarians are already showing interest in going deeper into the subject and, later, to decide whether the change will also take effect in the countries of the United Kingdom.

About Jenni Smith

She's our PC girl, so anything is up to her. She is also responsible for the videos of Play Crazy Game, as well as giving a leg in the news.

Check Also

Covid killed more children in Minas than all diseases with vaccines offered by SUS – Horizontes

Over the past two years, Covid-19 has killed more miners aged up to 9 years …

© 2022 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved