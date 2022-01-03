Ex-Arsenal advises Manchester United coach to bar Cristiano Ronaldo from the starting lineup; know reason

Paul Merson suggested that Ralf Rangnick remove CR7 from the starting lineup to cast Cavani centered and with three other players vying for position

Former midfielder with almost 300 games for arsenal between 1985 and 1997, Paul Merson is not satisfied with the football of the Manchester United in season. This Saturday (1st), the Brit gave an unexpected opinion on how coach Ralf Rangnick can improve the team: stop Cristiano Ronaldo.

According to Merson, the Red Devils can play better without the 4-2-2-2 scheme, with CR7 playing alongside Edinson Cavani. For him, the ideal team would have the Uruguayan in command of the attack and Jadon Sancho, Marcus Rashford and Mason Greenwood disputing position in the wings.

“In terms of the team, I strongly believe that Cristiano Ronaldo should be left out of the team.”, said Merson in his column on the website sportskeeda.

“It won’t happen, but Edinson Cavani should take his place at the front with names like Jadon Sancho, Marcus Rashford and Mason Greenwood vying to play at the tips. Something is not right. I think there’s a lot going on behind the scenes and it doesn’t look good for them.”

Even without pleasing Merson, Cristiano Ronaldo is Manchester United’s top scorer this season by hand. The Portuguese ace scored 14 goals in 20 games, 9 more than Bruno Fernandes and Greenwood, vice top scorers on the team.

United returns to the field in this Monday (3), at 2:30 pm (Brasilia time), facing the Wolverhampton with Live broadcast through the ESPN on Star+. Ralf Rangnick’s team is in 7th place in the Premier League with 31 points.