Ex-Flemish publishes mysterious message and stirs red and black fans on the internet: ‘Come be happy’

Defender Samir made a post that stirred Flamengo fans

After making a mysterious post on social media, Samir caused a huge movement of Flemish fans who want the defender’s return. He hinted that he was traveling by plane, which stirred up the twitter.

revealed by Flamengo, the 27-year-old defender has been in Italian football since the 2015/16 season, when he arrived at hellas verona, and defends the Udinese since 2016/17, currently holding full title.

While some fans asked if the defender was returning to Flamengo, others praised the player. Phrases such as “Back to Flamengo, create”, “Come be happy again” and “Nation awaits you” were written by fans on Twitter.

Currently, Flamengo’s defense is one of the most criticized sectors of the team. Rodrigo Caio has had several injuries in recent years, while names like Léo Pereira and Gustavo Henrique have never managed to gain a foothold. Last year, Bruno Viana was hired on loan from Braga, from Portugal, but he did not perform well. He was returned to the Portuguese team at the end of 2021.

Samir played for Flamengo professional from 2013 to 2015, winning the 2013 Copa do Brasil.