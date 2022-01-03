Exclusive! We unveil Boninho spoilers for BBB 22 – 03/01/2022

During the weekend, Boninho piqued the curiosity of followers with an intense round of tips about BBB 22. The text was more like the unforgettable proverb that needed to be solved by Mussum and Tião Macalé in a challenge proposed by Didi Mocó in the sketch ” Arming a Trapalhão Pindureta” (watch here).

But our team of tireless real-life translators came to some important conclusions. The mysteries of the Sphinx of Curicica were supposedly solved, as the reader friend will be able to follow in the sequence.

“2022-22” – Some 22-year-old participant will be confined to BBB 22. In this age group, the most famous person in Brazil today is digital influencer Virgínia Fonseca, also known simply as Virgínia, who has already stated that she has a certain willingness to participate in the program.

“Q HAVE” – The letter Q is the seventeenth letter of the Basic Latin alphabet. And it has the same sound as the first syllable of the actress and ex-youtuber Kéfera Buchmann’s name.

“A COUNTRY HAS” – The actor José Antonio Domínguez flag, born in Malaga in 1960, is better known to the general public as Antonio flags. Today, very interested in the fragrance market, he can use BBB to leverage his perfume brand — as the eternal Boca Rosa did with makeup in 2020.

“HAS NAME REPEATED” – It may be an indication that the person responsible for the character Lucas Silva e Silva, journalist Luciano Amaral, will participate in this season. The protagonist of hits such as No Mundo da Lua and Castelo Rá-Tim-Bum would follow the example of other child artists such as Carla Diaz and Rafael Ilha.

“WHAT ABOUT RO” – Don’t talk about anything else: Rodrigo Presenter, an illustrious figure in social media, is taken for granted by fans on Twitter. His appreciation for nostalgia, always with an eye on modernity, can make a difference and certainly already emerges as one of the favorites for the award.

“THE NAME HAS TWO LETTERS” – Here’s a tricky tip, trying to be misleading. At first glance, it could mean that the participant is from São Paulo, where people are usually called Bá, Ví, Lê, Chi… But at no point does the text guarantee that the name has only two letters. In other words, it’s actually the confirmation of Naiara Azevedo, who has two letters in her name — and another 12 letters too, adding up to 14 in total.

“YOU HAVE TO GO AND COME” – A lot of people bet that this would be the confirmation of ex-Aline Riscado, current Aline Campos, as one of the confined. But I doubt that Globo would use the catchphrase of a beer competing with the sponsor to advertise someone. This time, I imagine it is a reference to the actor, singer and stronghold of love Arthur Aguiar, of so many comings and goings with the ex-BBB and current media mogul Mayra Card.

“has a mother” – Our team could not reach a consensus, but the strongest theory points to the presence of a football referee at BBB.

“THEY ARE MIXED PEOPLE” – According to the streamer Rica Pancita, this is an indication that Bruce O Artista will finally gain a deserved space on Brazilian TV. The comedian is famous for playing pretty much anyone who exists — and many others who never came into existence, such as video game characters and Japanese comics. It’s a lot of mixed people!

What do you think of these revelations? Remembering that for now, until they start to officially announce the names, everything is just healthy speculation.

We return at any time with new information.