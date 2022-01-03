Fabíola Reipert and Renato Lombardi are dismissed by Record in a hurry

The Balance Sheet of São Paulo will have important shortages in the coming weeks. Contrary to expectations that the journalist would once again have its full cast in this Monday (3) edition, with the end of the Christmas and New Year shifts, the Record format will be without the presence of Fabíola Reipert and Renato Lombardi. The journalists will have to complete a period of prophylactic isolation after testing positive for Covid-19 in tests carried out this morning. Reinaldo Gottino, the main anchor of the TV news, does not have the disease.

The report of pop tv He found that the diagnosis of the pair took Record executives by surprise: Fabiola worked normally during New Year’s Eve and had no symptoms of respiratory infection, while Lombardi would return today from her recess period. They will be replaced in the coming days by Mabell Reipert and Diógenes Lucca, as both must complete at least 15 days of preventive isolation — other tests will be carried out in the coming days to confirm the diagnosis of the disease.

With the departure of Fabíola Reipert and Renato Lombardi, all local journalists produced by Record in São Paulo started the year without the presence of any of its owners. In the morning, the General Balance Sheet was aired under the command of reporter Matheus Furlan, as Eleandro Passaia was transferred to Cidade Alerta. Geraldo Luís and Luiz Bacci, in turn, are on vacation and should only return to work over the next few weeks.

This is not the first time that part of the cast of the General Balance Sheet SP has been removed by the broadcaster because of the coronavirus. In October of last year, Reinaldo Gottino and Fabíola were off the air for a few days as a prevention, after the positive diagnosis of Marcos Paulo, interpreter of the snake Judite in the painting A Hora da Venenosa. Both, however, returned to the air after several tests proving that they did not have the disease. At that time, Renato Lombardi was on vacation and therefore wasn’t at risk.