Famous with Covid: Preta Gil, Marcelo Serrado, Ronaldo, Mariano… see celebrities who tested positive | Pop & Art

As the world is dealing with a “tsunami” of infections by the omicron variant of the coronavirus, scientists, and politicians are trying to figure out what this means and how to prevent the spread of more people. In this context, and after the end-of-the-year festivities, new cases also start to appear in Brazil, including among famous people.

Below, you can check out a list of celebrities who have told fans and followers recently that they tested positive for Covid-19.

Omicron variant: good news and bad news

Singer Preta Gil tested positive for Covid-19. The artist, who is the daughter of Gilberto Gil, from Bahia, disclosed the information through a video posted on a social network, on Saturday (1). In the video, the singer detailed how she discovered she was infected. Preta Gil felt tired and uncomfortable in her throat.

This Sunday morning (2), Cruzeiro announced that former player Ronaldo Fenômeno tested positive for Covid-19. The former player, now majority partner of the SAF (Sociedade Anônima do Futebol) of the Minas Gerais team, was expected in Belo Horizonte to participate in events celebrating the club’s 101st anniversary. “The most important thing is that I am vaccinated, I will follow the isolation protocols and, at the end of it, I hope to be 100% recovered to resume the agenda”, Ronaldo wrote on his social networks.

THE streamer and influencer Casimiro Miguel, famous for his lives and one of the phenomena of the Brazilian internet in 2021, announced last Saturday (1) that it tested positive for Covid-19. The 28 year old carioca became famous, principally, for reacting with humor to different types of videos on platforms like Twitch and Youtube.

Influencer Gabriela Pugliesi announced on December 25 that she was with Covid-19. It is the second time Pugliesi has contracted the virus. The first was in March 2020, at the beginning of the pandemic, when little was known about Covid-19 and the coronavirus. “Yesterday afternoon I did the PCR, because I would have to take it, theoretically tomorrow I would travel outside Brazil. And mine was detected Covid-19. I took the test three times to be sure. It gave postivio and I’m not feeling anything at all “, Pugliesi said on social networks.

On the 27th, the presenter Maisa Silva announced, through a post on her social networks, that she tested positive for Covid-19. In addition to Maísa, the presenter’s father and mother also contracted Covid. The three spent New Year’s Eve together, isolated. With mild symptoms, Maísa joked on social media: “Ready to see 2022 arrive directly from my living room hahahah.”

On a trip across Europe, actor Luís Lobianco also tested positive. “Today I was diagnosed with Covid. Probably with the omicron variant that circulates here in Europe. (…) To avoid noise, I write here saying that I feel fine and have mild symptoms, like a cold. I am vaccinated with two doses, no I took the third because I wasn’t released to my group when I boarded. I’m sure the immunization is making a difference. I’ve been in isolation since the result and my friends are spoiling me with laughter and chocolate,” she wrote on her social networks on the 26th .

On the 30th, the influencer told followers, in a series of videos published on social networks, that she found out she was with Covid when she took the mandatory test before leaving for the US, where she would spend the New Year. It is the second time that the influencer has contracted the disease. On social media, she wrote, with good humor: “I’m wearing my pajamas alone in my room (drags to the side 🤣) – (…) Happy new year, bbs! For 2022 I only ask for health, wisdom and love!!! ✨✨✨ ✨✨ let’s go with everything!”

On the 26th, the actor said that he had contracted Covid, but said he was fine and that he had already taken the third dose of the vaccine. In a video, he made an alert, said he was isolated for seven days and asked fans and followers to get vaccinated: “COVID ! Alert 🚨 get vaccinated 💉💉💉💉🥰🥰🥰🥰 thank you to SUS !! Gloria a Deus e Glória a Deus e our lady of aparecida !🙏🙏 the vaccine saved me !!!!!!!💉💉💉🙏”

Singer Mariano, a member of the country duo Munhoz and Mariano, also tested positive for Covid-19 and the artists had to cancel a show that would be held in the interior of São Paulo last Saturday (1st). A statement was released on the duo’s social networks this Friday afternoon (31). Mariano posted a video on social media explaining how he got infected and asking his fans to understand.