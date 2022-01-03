Faustão appears in the Band by surprise and advances program news

In his first appearance on Band, Fausto Silva announced the attractions of his new program, Faustão na Band, which opens on January 17th, at 8:30 pm, and will be shown from Monday to Friday. The news was advanced in the special Faustão na Virada, shown on the channel’s programming in the first minutes of 2022. “I’m ready for new challenges,” said the communicator, who is back at the station after 34 years.

In a speech about his return, Faustão spoke about the difficult moment in a period of health crisis and also about a personal situation he faced. “Everyone here went through the biggest troubles of recent times. A year ago I was hospitalized. I take this opportunity to thank, in particular, my wife, my children and doctors. Only science has the answer for everything you expect”, he said, quoting his wife, Luciana Cardoso, and children Lara, João Guilherme and Rodrigo.

Faustão inaugurated the auditorium in honor of Grupo Bandeirantes founder, João Jorge Saad, in a studio that holds more than 450 people and resembles a theater, with all the details he always wanted. He was with his eldest son, João Guilherme, and journalist Anne Lottermann, a duo who will accompany him during the program. “It’s more than a program, it’s a schedule”, summed up Faustão when announcing the attraction’s paintings.

With no international formats, Faustão na Band’s creative team, led by director Luciana Cardoso, the presenter’s wife, developed paintings that were already characteristic and new for the public. In addition to the traditional Cassetadas, the program will feature the classic Pizzeria do Faustão, the musical salad of Na Pista do Sucesso and tributes to artists at Esta é sua Vida. Talents from Brazil and the world will be able to show their skills in the Grana or Fama competition”. Professional dancers in the country will be able to perform at Dança das Feras. Each day of the week the program will have a different attraction.

To receive Faustão’s auditorium, Band prepared a large structure at the station’s facilities in the Morumbi neighborhood, in São Paulo. The theater built in Studio 1 will receive 350 people a day, which represents 10,000 a month. Baptized by Fausto himself, as a tribute to the founder of Grupo Bandeirantes, the studio-auditorium will bear the name of João Jorge Saad. With the return of Faustão to the Band, the ballet girls accompanied the presenter in the new phase. There are 30 official dancers from the program, who will be on the program’s stage daily.

Read Fausto Silva’s speech on his band debut:

“Everyone here has gone through the biggest troubles in recent times. A year ago I was hospitalized. I take this opportunity to thank, in particular, my wife, my children and doctors. Only science has the answer for everything you expect, apart from faith. With all this, this is the chance I have to give thanks for the manifestations I received. It’s at this time of life’s ups and downs that you see who you can count on. Of course, most of me didn’t even think they would care as much about me as they did. So I take this turn to say that I’m here full of grace with these two figures that I chose to share the presentation with me on this Band schedule. Thank these manifestations of affection, solidarity, sensitivity and generosity. And ready for new challenges. This team here gives it all: smile, energy and vitality. And this will make all of us have the strength to, together with you, who are the reason for our work, celebrate the great change of the Band, [que completa] 55 years of TV and 85 years of Rádio Bandeirantes Inaugurating the most technologically modern auditorium in the country, for more than 450 people, from Monday to Friday, at 8:30 pm, from the 17th, bringing information, emotion, humor, success and a lot of joy, that Brazil is in great need of . Directly from the João Jorge Saad auditorium, from Morumbi to all of Brazil. Thank you guys. Happy 2022. Health and happiness.”

Band tries to expel Faustão’s fan club from the internet

The bullshit doesn’t even take a vacation in the last hours of 2021. With Faustão’s debut confirmed for midnight on January 1st, the Band decided to move to take control of themes related to the program on the internet and got into trouble even with a page dedicated to the presenter’s ballet. The profile, which accumulates more than 22,000 followers on a social network, is managed by a fan of the presenter’s programs. He claims that the network has warned that it will take its page down because it wants to have the right to use the username @BailarinasDoFaustao.

“It is with great sadness that I say goodbye here. I received a message that Band is going to take down the profile because they want to use the at sign. A feather! I’ve had the page for about eight years, I’m not sure, and I’ve never played any dancers. I’ve always directed the demands to the respective ones, and I’ve always made it clear that it’s not official here. I was always the only profile that posted from all times, without any distinction. And I already got the message in the threat, they didn’t even try anything in a friendly way”, revealed the administrator of the profile, who prefers to keep her identity confidential.

According to the dancers’ admirer, the Band said it would take the page off the air if she didn’t change the page’s username. He, however, says he has no way of doing this at the moment. “I have no condition to think about changing the arroba right now. I’m in a place where even my cell phone doesn’t work to receive the change codes and I’m routing a friend’s 4G. We are going to lose all this content”, he lamented. The profile is accompanied by famous people such as columnist Chico Barney, director Boninho and even Luciana Cardoso, Faustão’s wife.

Finally, the owner of the page – which remained on the air until the publication of this text – pointed out that the movement of the station will end up harming her personal life as well. “They denounced here, I’ll even lose my personal account, because the denunciation takes down all the profiles that are on the same device. Even my cousin, who uses my cell phone from time to time, runs the risk of losing her account because of it. I also have my department of work page, because I am one of those that updates the profile”.

The report of pop TV found that the movement made by Band is part of an initiative by the station to have full autonomy over the main elements of Faustão’s universe on social networks. The channel will create pages for the show’s dancers to publish content related to the attraction, and saw in the profile a kind of unfair competition: during the period of absence of Fausto Silva from television, the page also started to show content related to Domingão ballets with Huck and the Super Dance of the Famous, by Tiago Leifert.

Below, read the full outburst of the fan club Bailarinas do Faustão: