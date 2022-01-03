Felipe, from Atlético de Madrid, and Nino, from Fluminense, interest Galo

Credit: Disclosure / Atlético de Madrid

Atlético-MG is racing in the market to replace their starting defenders pair, who should leave the club in the current transfer window.

Nathan Silva appears on the agenda of some Italian teams, while Junior Alonso has a proposal from Krasnodar, from Russia, at around R$ 44 million. With that, looking for a defender became Rooster’s mission.

Recently, Bragantino’s defense duo, Léo Ortiz and Fabrício Bruno, both 25 years old, painted in Galo’s news, but the Minas Gerais club continues to project other names and found two.

According to Rádio Itatiaia, the first is for the national market and is defender Nino, from Fluminense, who is only 24 years old and has good experience, having even been part of the Olympic team. The second name is more experienced and is defender Felipe, from Atlético de Madrid. At 32 years old, the player has a contract ending in the middle of this year and may be an alternative to the Minas Gerais team.

rooster runs against time

Atlético-MG races against time to find replacements for the defensive system even before the start of the pre-season. With the departure of its main duo, Galo prioritizes new reinforcements for the pre-season.

In addition to trying to hire a new defender, the club from Minas still needs to agree with its coach for 2022, all this is expected to happen in the first week of January.

