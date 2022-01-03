Felipe Neto reveals secret after breaking up with Bruna Gomes

Top Stories

“2021, will take it at c*”. That’s what Felipe Neto wrote in his last post on Instagram, before the turn of the year. The youtuber and entrepreneur is going through a strong emotional strain, which was shared with the public, soon after the end of his relationship with Bruna Gomes.



Source: https://www.uai.com.br/app/noticia/famosos/2022/01/01/interna-famosos,282656/felipe-neto-expoe-sofrimento-nas-redes-e-cita-mutirao- of-friends.shtml

Will Felipe Neto be a father? Youtuber promises to reveal a secret soon and internet users are considering paternity

Felipe Neto ended up becoming one of the most talked about topics on Twitter after posting that will reveal a surprise for his fans this week. However, the post ended up going viral on social networks and internet users started thinking about pregnancy with the youtuber’s girlfriend.

“Felipe Neto posts this. What the fans think: FELIPE IS GOING TO BE A FATHER, GETTING MARRIED. The reality: We’ve adopted a new puppy, but will a baby come”, said an internet user, “But the issue of children is not: “I don’t want to have them now” Because they are in a relationship and it can happen, no method is 100% effective”said another.

However, some people feel that the novelty might just be a project between the two. “I also don’t think it’s something about being a father… Bruna herself has already commented that she doesn’t feel like it for now… I believe more in their project together”, commented another.