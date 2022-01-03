Felipe Neto reveals that he is depressed: ‘At the bottom of the well’

Youtuber Felipe Neto, 33 years old, made an outburst on social media on Saturday (1) and stated that he is facing depression. Recently, FElipe ended a five-year relationship with influencer Bruna Gomes.

In the publication, Felipe says that he has the support of family and friends and that he is also taking medication. “Depression is a disease of the mind, as gastritis is a disease of the stomach. Friends and family make you feel better, but without medicine, you will not cure this gastritis. Anyway, the summary is: seek help. Don’t face it alone . No more aff text,” he wrote.

Felipe also says that he is “at rock bottom”. “A lot of people say ‘ah rich, don’t suffer, because if you’re sad, just go to the Maldives’ – people forget that when you’re at 20cm of poop, there’s no strength that makes you want to go to the Maldives,” he added.

He said that it is no use trying to face depression alone. “Trying to face depression alone is like going onto the field alone and without a goalkeeper and trying to beat Flamengo. Or Corinthians. (…). You won’t win. I’m just standing here, because since I sank my friends have organized a rotation so that people always stay in my house, 24 hours a day”, he says.

Felipe also stated that he has independent friends of “influence, power and money” who help him a lot. Also highlighted the family. “My mother is suffering like hell, but she’s my rock. Yesterday she brought me pave and mousse. It’s the little things, it’s the details… What else keeps me going? The love you’re sending me. Surreal. Indescribable.” , thanked.

