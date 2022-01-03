Felipe Neto says he is depressed and lets out on social media: ‘At the bottom of the well’ | Pop & Art

The youtuber Felipe Neto, aged 33, went to social media yesterday afternoon (1) to vent. He recently ended a five-year relationship with influencer Bruna Gomes. Now, in the publication, she says she is facing depression and that she has the help of family, friends and medication.. To fans, he made an appeal: “Depression is a disease of the mind, as gastritis is a disease of the stomach. Friends and family make you feel better, but without remedy, you will not cure this gastritis. Anyway, the summary is : seek help. Don’t face it alone. No more text aff”

In video and in text, Felipe said he fell and is ‘at rock bottom’. “A lot of people say ‘oh rich don’t suffer, because if you’re sad just go to the Maldives’ – people forget that when we’re in the 20cm of poop, there’s no strength that makes us want to go to the Maldives”, he wrote.

Felipe Neto and Bruna Gomes separate after five years of relationship

BBB22 will have new button, VIP and Xepa face to face and leader with more privileges; see ‘spoilers’

Still in the same text, youtuber talked about depression and how he is dealing with the disease. “Trying to face depression alone is like going onto the field alone and without a goalkeeper and trying to beat Flamengo. Or Corinthians. (…) You won’t win. I’m just here, standing, because since I sunk my friends have organized a rotation so that people are always in my house, 24h”, he vented.

“Remember that I always said that my friendships were never guided by influence, power and money? Well… That’s the value of a real friend. He drops everything, he gives up New Year’s Eve with his family, so he can keep you on your feet. So think about it for 2022: find and strengthen REAL friendships. Something else that got me on my feet? Family. My mom is suffering like hell, but she’s my rock. Yesterday he brought me pave and mousse. It’s the little things, it’s the details… What else keeps me going? The love you guys are sending me. Surreal. Indescribable”, concluded Felipe Neto.

See the full publication:

On the 27th, the influencers Felipe Neto and Bruna Gomes parted ways after five years of relationship. The two used their social media to announce that they are no longer together. Felipe’s press office published an official statement about the termination on Influenciador’s Instagram.

Shortly after, it was Bruna’s turn to post her report about the end of the relationship on the networks. The influencer said she was surprised by a phone call from Felipe to announce the breakup. “Be sure: the surprise [de vocês] it is infinitely greater than me, contacted by phone and text messages, without there being a frank, mature and honest conversation, as it should be between those who lived under the same roof, sharing dreams and anxieties; joys and sorrows; storms and lulls,” wrote Bruna.