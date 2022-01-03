FGTS birthday loot cleared for 1.3 million people | Economy

Reproduction: iG Minas Gerais FGTS birthday withdrawal is released for 1.3 million people

This Monday (3), Caixa Econômica Federal releases the withdrawal-anniversary of the FGTS (Guarantee Fund for Length of Service) for workers born in January. It is the first batch of 2022 and, in order to receive it, the professional must choose to withdraw from his or her branch and thus have a portion released annually from the fund, but he does not have access to the full balance if dismissed without just cause.

According to Folha de São Paulo, Caixa forecasts that more than 1.3 million workers will have the right to withdraw in January, which represents the value of R$ 1.9 billion in redemptions.

Through the calendar, withdrawers can withdraw their money until March 31 from active (from current employment) or inactive (from previous jobs) accounts. For that, they need to inform Caixa about the migration to the withdrawal-birthday until the 31st of this month.

How much can be withdrawn?

The worker who makes the option may withdraw a percentage of the FGTS balance plus an additional installment, annually, as shown in the table below:

Limit (in R$) Additional Installment Rate (in R$)

Up to 500.00 50.0% –

From 500.01 to 1,000.00 40.0% 50.00

From 1,000.01 to 5,000.00 30.0% 150.00

From 5,000.01 to 10,000.00 20.0% 650.00

From 10000.01 to 15,000.00 15.0% 1150.00

From 15,000.01 to 20,000.00 10.0% 1,900.00

Above 20,000.01 5.0% 2,900.00

It is possible to join the modality through the FGTS application or through the website. Here’s how to do it.

FGTS birthday withdrawal can be more advantageous from the 10th

With the arrival of the economic crisis caused by the pandemic of the new coronavirus, many people adhered to the withdrawal-anniversary format of the Guarantee Fund for Length of Service (FGTS). In this modality, during the three months following the birth, the worker can withdraw a part of the money.



What few people know, however, is that withdrawal can be more advantageous on the tenth of each month. That’s because the money is readjusted with interest and monetary correction according to the day’s indices. When opting for the withdrawal, the user can decide between making the withdrawal on the 1st of the month or on the 10th.