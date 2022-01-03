Fiat takes off the Doblò, Grand Siena and Toro and Argo versions | cars

Disclosure Fiat Grand Siena even had factory pre-disposition for CNG

Fiat has just removed the Doblò and the Grand Siena from the catalog, after having eliminated the Uno, just over a month ago. Besides them, 1.8 engine versions of Toro, Argo and Cronos also disappeared from the brand’s website. The problem with these models lies in the 1.8 E.torQ engine, which has not passed the new Proconve L7 pollutant emissions program.

Stellantis released the following note: “Fiat confirms the end of production of the Doblò and Grand Siena. The models have been a sales success throughout their history and fulfilled their role in the market. Closing production was a strategic decision to follow along with industry movements.”

Disclosure Fiat Doblò was one of the only minivans left in Brazil. The only one that comes close to fulfilling its proposal is Spin

Both the people carrier and the sedan are among the brand’s cars that have been in sales for the longest time without changes. In addition, the two engines used by the Grand Siena, 1.0 and 1.4, both from the Fire family, received updates to meet the Proconve L7, following in line in models such as Mobi, Strada and Fiorino.

Since it began to be sold, in 2001, the Doblò has sold more than 160 thousand copies. The Grand Siena, launched in 2012, was very successful in its early years. However, since 2018 it has registered annual licenses below 20 thousand units. As the old Siena was still sold until 2016, the number accumulated in the period is not true to reality. In any case, in these 10 years, the sedan, in both generations, had more than 500 thousand copies registered in Brazil.

The Grand Siena model was the only car in the country with factory preparation to receive CNG. Just before it went out of stock, it was sold in two versions: 1.0 and 1.4, both with veteran Fire engines.