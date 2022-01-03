Find out how Fluminense’s five titles were at Copa SP

Fluminense will debut in the São Paulo Junior Soccer Cup on Tuesday, at 3:15 pm, in Matão, against Jacuipense-BA. With five titles, Tricolor is the second biggest winner of the competition. It is tied for achievements with Internacional and is only behind Corinthians, which has ten. The Lance newspaper website recalled how the Flu titles were in the most important tournament of the base in the country. Check out!

1971

Fluminense’s first title was of historic importance in the Copa São Paulo. At the time, in its third edition, it was the first time that clubs from outside the state participated. Thus, it had two teams from Rio, one from Minas, one from Paraná and one from Rio Grande do Sul. In the tournament marked by the nationalization of Copinha, Flu beat Botafogo and took the title.

The classic grandpa was fierce. During the 90 minutes, the teams tied 3-1, then 1-1 in overtime. On penalties, Tricolor won on penalties by 4-3. Fluminense’s first Copinha was registered by Silvinho’s goal, the last to charge and the author of two others in normal time.

1973

In the fifth edition of the Copa São Paulo, Fluminense won the bi-championship and was equal to Corinthians, which was already the greatest champion of the tournament. The final was even between the teams and the carioca got the better of it. After the 0-0 tie in regular time, Silvinho and Té scored in overtime. This year, teams from the Northeast and Midwest also participated.

1977

At the time, Copinha was completing its ninth edition. Tricolor kept the direct dispute with Corinthians to be the greatest champion, and managed to win after winning the final, organized as a preliminary match between Brazil and Bulgaria, at Morumbi. Flu faced Ponte Preta, but the teams ended up tied. In overtime, Benê decided and took the team to the third championship.

1986

This year, Fluminense debuted, losing to Santa Cruz by 2-0. However, after that, the team did not lose any duel in the edition. The club advanced to the final, organized at Pacaembu, and once again against Ponte Preta. This time there was no extra time: Eduardo and Fábio scored two goals for Flu and marked the tricolor four-time champion. At the end of the competition, Charles, who was part of the cast, was chosen as the best player in the Copinha edition.

1989

The last time Fluminense won Copinha, the team had an unbeaten campaign. In the group stage, they won Nacional-SP, Portuguesa and XV de Novembro. In the knockout, Tricolor eliminated América de Rio Preto and Internacional, and faced Juventus-SP in the final. In the duel, Flu won 1-0, with a goal by Sílvio. The player was also named the best of the tournament.