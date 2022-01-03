Find out how to lose belly and get well this summer, check out our tips

Know how lose belly and getting rid of those extra “pounds” is not just a matter of aesthetics. According to experts, excess abdominal fat can cause a series of diseases. This includes, the increased risk of heart attack and diabetes. Today, January 3, 2022, we want to show you how to lose belly fat with the help of people who understand the subject.

Therefore, the Home Life Blog wants to show you simple and efficient ways on how to lose belly and have more beauty and health this summer. Keep an eye on the tips we’ve separated for you. Don’t forget to share it with a friend who might also be interested in the subject.

Healthy eating is the starting point

Who thinks that losing belly is only possible through physical activity, is very wrong. The first step in reducing abdominal fat starts with a balanced diet. According to nutritionist Tatiana Zanin, it is necessary make vegetables the basis of your meal, whether at lunch or dinner.

Whether using raw or cooked vegetables, coloring your plate with vegetables and legumes is essential to improve your diet. This is exactly what will help you in the process of losing your belly. Therefore, eat carbs remains important in any diet as long as the servings of these foods are not large. The ideal is to exchange the simplest foods for wholegrain products.

The importance of proteins

Another important element for balancing your diet is add the proteins for snacks and smaller meals of the day. In other words, using eggs, yogurt and cheeses can help you with satiety. Likewise, with these foods you will have greater energy expenditure. So, to improve your diet, be sure to look for a nutritionist to help you.

In addition to eating well, don’t miss out on physical exercise

Thus, if you balance your diet and really eat quality food, physical activity is your best ally to shrink your belly. According to Carlos Bruce, personal trainer, to lose belly it is necessary exercise of greater intensity.

In fact, these intense activities increase your heart rate and strengthen your abdominal muscles. Some examples of exercises that combined with a good diet will reduce your body fat, are these:

burpee

bicycle in the air

Race

Board

Abdominals

Professional help is indispensable!

Finally, in the same way as a nutritionist will help you find the best diet for your profile, a physical education professional it is also essential to recommend you the best exercises for you to reduce abdominal fat and lose weight. Did you like the text? Then watch the video below with foolproof tips that will help you even more:

