First week of 2022 is expected to be full of Flu ads; see the situations

While Fluminense announced three reinforcements (Felipe Melo, Willian Bigode and Mario Pineida) and the coach (Abel Braga) in 2021, the first tricolor week of 2022 should be busy. The ge site reports that the club has several reinforcements forwarded whose announcements are a matter of time.

There is an expectation that Fluminense will start its pre-season, on January 10th, with the entire squad at the disposal of the technical committee.

Check all the athletes’ situations to arrive:

David Duarte, defender, 26 years old

Should be the next one officially announced. The defender, who was free on the market after leaving Goiás, arrived in Rio de Janeiro last week and has already passed his medical exams. It hasn’t been announced yet because he had to wait for his contract with Esmeraldino to end on the 31st. He will sign a contract until the end of 2025 at Fluminense, which will retain 70% of its economic rights.

Germán Cano, center forward, 34 years old

The striker returns this week from his vacation in Argentina, where he also spent his birthday last Sunday, and is expected between Wednesday and Friday to undergo medical tests and sign a two-year contract. As he already has residency in Rio, having played for Vasco in the last two seasons, he won’t need to change. There are only bureaucratic details to close the deal.

Cristiano, left back, 28 years old

Featured in the Champions League group stage, the full-back will be bought from Sheriff, from Moldova, for just over €1 million euros (about R$7 million) in installments until 2024. The delay for the announcement is due to the fact that Fluminense needed to negotiate, in addition to the European club and Volta Redonda, also with Vitória-PE, as reported by the newspaper “O Dia”. The wingman is already in Brazil and, according to the ge’s investigation, practically everything is resolved for him to be announced after returning from a cruise with his wife.

Nathan, half, 25 years old

In addition to the trio well underway, Fluminense is still in the market and wants a midfielder to “close the squad” for the beginning of 2022. And the chosen target was Nathan, from Atlético-MG, but competition is big: Santos, Fortaleza and America -MG also want the player. Flu and Peixe are ahead and offered R$1 million for a one-year loan. Galo accepted both proposals and left it to the athlete to choose the club. The answer may come out this Monday.