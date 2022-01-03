Flamengo director opens the game about Gabigol’s future, says what he really has for Coutinho and reveals his project for reinforcements for 2022

Flamengo starts the year 2022 with speculations about the possible departure of Gabigol and the arrival of Philippe Coutinho

After a frustrating 2021, the Flamengo it aims for a quick recovery for 2022 and the resumption of winning titles, something that has become recurrent in recent years. Appointed by many as having one of the most refined casts in Brazil, Rubro-Negro is a constant target of speculation.

Over the past week, two rumors have caught the attention of fans: a possible exit from Gabigol, speculated in clubs like Newcastle, from England, and Fenerbahce, from Turkey, in addition to a possible arrival of Philippe Coutinho, in low Barcelona and according to the diary sport, from Spain, in contact with the Brazilian team for a possible six-month loan.

But, in an interview with TNT Sports, Bruno Spindel, Flamengo’s football director, tried to deny that there is anything going on in relation to the two issues. About Gabriel Barbosa, the Flemish top hat tried to nail the permanence of the idol to the beginning of the work of Paulo Sousa, Portuguese hired for the vacancy left by Renato Gaúcho.

“On the proposals of European clubs for Gabigol, I confirm here that there is nothing. No proposal or survey by the player arrived. Gabi is still planning for 2022, and will continue to help Flamengo a lot.”

Spindel also refused that there is anything going on by Philippe Coutinho. However, the manager confirmed that there will be a search for punctual reinforcements for the current season.

“There are no ongoing negotiations, absolutely nothing. These conversations were things in the Spanish press, Coutinho is a great player but there is nothing between the player and Flamengo.”

“We have already started the planning with Paulo Sousa and the work will start in the first week of January. Mainly to find alternatives that qualify the cast. These are very punctual moves to qualify the cast in the necessary way for us to fight for all the titles in 2022 “, concluded the manager.