Flamengo is sued for champion of the Copa do Brasil for an unusual reason

2013 Brazil Cup champion, forward Paulinho filed a lawsuit against Flamengo for the payment of his ex-wife’s pension

One of the highlights of the achievement of Brazil’s Cup of 2013, striker Paulinho got into a legal fight against the Flamengo. The reason is the payment of child support to his ex-wife, money that should be transferred to take care of the couple’s daughter.

Now you can watch all ESPN content live whenever and wherever you want on Star+. A new way of looking at sports. Subscribe now.

The player claims that the club should transfer 15% of the athlete’s earnings to pay the amount to the child, a fact that was defined by court decision. Payment should take place even when it was borrowed.

Paulinho, however, says that Rubro-Negro did not make the discount when the contract was terminated, which caused the mother of his daughter to file a lawsuit against him, demanding the transfer of the money.

The attacker’s lawyers argue that Flamengo was solely responsible for the discount and transfer of values ​​for being the player’s employer, which charges R$ 32 thousand from the club.

In its defense, Fla says that it did not commit an unlawful act, contesting all documents presented and claiming that the value of the contractual termination was paid to the athlete, still accusing Paulinho of bad faith in the process.