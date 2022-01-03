Flamengo is the only Brazilian in the list of the most popular teams in the world in 2021

If in the field the Flamengo it didn’t get the expected results, the engagement outside of it, more specifically on social networks, was “very good, thank you”. According to a survey by the specialized website “Deportes&Finanzas”, Rubro-Negro was the only Brazilian club to appear in the Top-10 of the most popular teams in the world in terms of interactions on Twitter in 2021.

Flamengo appears in seventh place, with 80.0 million interactions in the year just ended.

In descending order, the list looks like this: Barcelona (164 million), Manchester United (138 million), Fenerbahçe (126 million), Chelsea (119 million), Real Madrid (91.8 million), Galatasaray (91.4 million) . Behind Flamengo, close the ranking: Liverpool (74.9 million), Besiktas (56.4 million) and Paris Saint-Germain (52.5 million). See the publication below:

As for the ranking of America, also released by “Deportes&Finanzas” this Sunday, Flamengo appears with more than double the number of interactions on Twitter compared to second place, River Plate. Check out the Top-10 of the continent below:

Regarding “field and ball”, Flamengo’s main squad will re-present itself on January 10, at Ninho do Urubu, to kick off the 2022 season.