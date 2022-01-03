Flamengo negotiates the departure of Hugo Moura for Athletico-PR and Vitor Gabriel for Juventude | football

While debating positions and names to search the market with Paulo Sousa, Flamengo manages contacts for its young people who will not have space in 2022. Two of them already have their departures directed to Serie A clubs: Hugo Moura for Athletico-PR and Vitor Gabriel for the Youth. Both on a loan with a purchase option.

+ Blog da Nadja: Athletico is interested in hiring defensive midfielder Hugo Moura, from Flamengo

1 of 1 Hugo Moura during Flamengo training at Ninho — Photo: Marcelo Cortes/Flamengo Hugo Moura during Flamengo training at Ninho — Photo: Marcelo Cortes/Flamengo

Flamengo already has the two proposals in its hands and internally debates details to confirm the exits. The club understands that they are two interesting destinations for young people to appreciate and generate income after the loan expires. Both Hugo and Vitor Gabriel have a relationship with Flamengo until the end of 2023, which facilitates the negotiation.

The club is taking more precautions to loan names whose ties are terminated at the end of 2022, so that they are not lost for free. As Hugo and Vitor have the longest situation, the board welcomes the exits for Hurricane and Youth.

Hugo Moura, who turns 24 on Monday, is among the players who will re-present themselves this Monday to coach Maurício Souza at Ninho do Urubu. The trend, however, is that the exit is confirmed throughout the week.