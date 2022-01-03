Flights in Brazil may resume pre-pandemic level in March, airlines estimate – 02/01/2022 – Panel SA

The recovery trajectory of the domestic flights network benefited from year-end trips and advanced a little further in December for Brazilian companies, which registered an average of 2,036 daily departures, according to a survey by Abear (industry association).

In the month, companies reached 85% of the domestic network operated in March 2020, before the arrival of the coronavirus, which snatched the market. In April of that year, the daily offer of flights plummeted to less than 7%, that is, only 163 flights a day.

The resumption towards the level of pre-pandemic flights began to show firmer signs in the middle of this year, when the network jumped from 51% in June to 68% in July, according to Abear.

Eduardo Sanovicz, president of the association, foresees full recovery in March or April 2022. According to him, the sector is still facing difficulties such as the increase in the price of jet fuel and the rise in the dollar, which affects operating costs.

For the international flights market, which is still around 40% of the network prior to the pandemic, the forecast for full recovery is only for the end of 2023.

with A-N-A Paula White