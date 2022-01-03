Fluminense advances by Nathan, from Atlético-MG, and hopes to close his contract in the next few days | football

Fluminense and Santos met Atlético-MG’s demands and made equal offers, paying R$1 million for the loan and assuming the player’s full salary. The Rooster accepted the proposals and left the decision to Nathan and his staff. Greater visibility was in favor of Tricolor, as it was in the Copa Libertadores da América, and a 10% increase on top of the salaries that the midfielder receives in Belo Horizonte due to the move to Rio de Janeiro..

Nathan is on vacation with his family in a farm in Santa Catarina, the state where he was born, and to make arrangements with Fluminense, he should come to Rio this week to undergo the medical exams and sign the contract. The Tricolor pre-season starts on January 10th, next Monday, and in the current squad the midfielder will have Paulo Henrique Ganso and Cazares as competitors.

Revealed by Athletico-PR, Nathan had great prominence for the Hurricane between 2014 and 2015 and was sold to Chelsea, England, for €7 million euros (R$23 million at the price at the time). But the midfielder never played for the English club and was loaned to Vitesse, from Holland, and Belenenses, from Portugal. In 2018, he returned to Brazil for Atlético-MG, also on loan. The player liked Galo and last year, with the approval of coach Jorge Sampaoli, was bought outright for €3 million euros (R$17.9 million at the time).