Fluminense performs last training in Rio before Copinha

Fluminense did, this Sunday afternoon, the last training session in Rio de Janeiro before heading to São Paulo for the dispute of the U-20 Cup. The kids from Xerém performed, at CT Vale das Laranjeiras, under the command of coach Eduardo Oliveira, a tactical and technical activity on field 1.

At first in the Copa São Paulo, Tricolor will take to Matão, headquarters where the team will play in the first phase, a group with 24 players. The others will continue training in Rio. If necessary, an athlete can follow and be integrated into the group.

Check out the list of the 24 athletes who will defend the Flu in the first phase:

Goalkeepers:

Thiago

Thiago Viana Gonçalves – 01/29/2001

Arrival in Xerém: 2019

Cayo Felipe

Cayo Felipe Melo Pinto Pereira – 10/07/2003

Arrival in Xerém: 2012

Sides:

jenny

Jhonny Cardinoti Pedro – 16/04/2002

Arrival in Xerém: 2012

Mark Peter

Marcos Pedro Braga Maciel – 12/01/2001

Arrival in Xerém: 2017

Jephthah

Jefté Vital da Silva Dias – 12/21/2003

Arrival in Xerém: 2017

Defenders:

Philip

Felipe de Andrade Vieira – 05/29/2002

Arrival in Xerém: 2015

David

Davi Alves Soares – 01/30/2002

Arrival in Xerém: 2012

joilson

Joilson Lucas Souza Nascimento – 18/01/2003

Arrival in Xerém: 2015

justen

Lucas da Silva Justen – 03/07/2003

Arrival in Xerém: 2015

Cyprian

João Luiz da Silva Cipriano – 11/09/2002

Arrival in Xerém: 2018

Steering wheels:

Nathan

Nathan de Jesus Lourenço – 02/03/2002

Arrival in Xerém: 2014

alexander

Alexsander Cristhian Gomes da Costa – 10/08/2003

Arrival in Xerém: 2017

Edinho

Eder Maciel Lopes – 23/08/2001

Arrival in Xerém: 2019

Socks:

wallace

Wallace Madeira Almeida – 15/03/2001

Arrival in Xerém: 2011

Yago

Yago de Paula Ferreira – 08/02/2001

Arrival in Xerém: 2015

Arthur

Arthur Wenderrosky Sanches – 02/24/2005

Arrival in Xerém: 2013

Attackers:

John Kennedy

John Kennedy Batista de Souza – 05/18/2002

Arrival in Xerém: 2016

Matheus Martins

Matheus Martins Silva dos Santos – 16/07/2003

Arrival in Xerém: 2012

Caua Aguiar

Caua Santos Aguiar – 02/03/2001

Arrival in Xerém: 2019

Miguel Vinicius

Miguel Vinicius Souza da Silva – 02/23/2002

Arrival in Xerém: 2015

Alexander Jesus

Alexandre de Jesus Jeruzalem Junior – 16/09/2001

Arrival in Xerém: 2021

William

Guilherme Batista Givigi – 12/27/2002

Arrival in Xerém: 2021

Jefferson

Jefferson Souza do Nascimento – 10/06/2001

Arrival in Xerém: 2015

Luan Brito

Luan Figueira Brito – 10/09/2002

Arrival in Xerém: 2017