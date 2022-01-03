Fluminense performs last training in Rio before Copinha

Coach Eduardo Oliveira will have 24 players available for the first phase, but the group, in case of need, can receive other athletes (Photo: Mailson Santana – FFC)

Fluminense did, this Sunday afternoon, the last training session in Rio de Janeiro before heading to São Paulo for the dispute of the U-20 Cup. The kids from Xerém performed, at CT Vale das Laranjeiras, under the command of coach Eduardo Oliveira, a tactical and technical activity on field 1.

At first in the Copa São Paulo, Tricolor will take to Matão, headquarters where the team will play in the first phase, a group with 24 players. The others will continue training in Rio. If necessary, an athlete can follow and be integrated into the group.

Check out the list of the 24 athletes who will defend the Flu in the first phase:

Goalkeepers:
Thiago
Thiago Viana Gonçalves – 01/29/2001
Arrival in Xerém: 2019

Cayo Felipe
Cayo Felipe Melo Pinto Pereira – 10/07/2003
Arrival in Xerém: 2012

Sides:
jenny
Jhonny Cardinoti Pedro – 16/04/2002
Arrival in Xerém: 2012

Mark Peter
Marcos Pedro Braga Maciel – 12/01/2001
Arrival in Xerém: 2017

Jephthah
Jefté Vital da Silva Dias – 12/21/2003
Arrival in Xerém: 2017

Defenders:
Philip
Felipe de Andrade Vieira – 05/29/2002
Arrival in Xerém: 2015

David
Davi Alves Soares – 01/30/2002
Arrival in Xerém: 2012

joilson
Joilson Lucas Souza Nascimento – 18/01/2003
Arrival in Xerém: 2015

justen
Lucas da Silva Justen – 03/07/2003
Arrival in Xerém: 2015

Cyprian
João Luiz da Silva Cipriano – 11/09/2002
Arrival in Xerém: 2018

Steering wheels:
Nathan
Nathan de Jesus Lourenço – 02/03/2002
Arrival in Xerém: 2014

alexander
Alexsander Cristhian Gomes da Costa – 10/08/2003
Arrival in Xerém: 2017

Edinho
Eder Maciel Lopes – 23/08/2001
Arrival in Xerém: 2019

Socks:
wallace
Wallace Madeira Almeida – 15/03/2001
Arrival in Xerém: 2011

Yago
Yago de Paula Ferreira – 08/02/2001
Arrival in Xerém: 2015

Arthur
Arthur Wenderrosky Sanches – 02/24/2005
Arrival in Xerém: 2013

Attackers:
John Kennedy
John Kennedy Batista de Souza – 05/18/2002
Arrival in Xerém: 2016

Matheus Martins
Matheus Martins Silva dos Santos – 16/07/2003
Arrival in Xerém: 2012

Caua Aguiar
Caua Santos Aguiar – 02/03/2001
Arrival in Xerém: 2019

Miguel Vinicius
Miguel Vinicius Souza da Silva – 02/23/2002
Arrival in Xerém: 2015

Alexander Jesus
Alexandre de Jesus Jeruzalem Junior – 16/09/2001
Arrival in Xerém: 2021

William
Guilherme Batista Givigi – 12/27/2002
Arrival in Xerém: 2021

Jefferson
Jefferson Souza do Nascimento – 10/06/2001
Arrival in Xerém: 2015

Luan Brito
Luan Figueira Brito – 10/09/2002
Arrival in Xerém: 2017

