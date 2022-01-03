Focus: financial market sees inflation of 10.01% and GDP of 4.50% in 2021

(Getty Images)

After a sharp rise in inflation last year, with an increase of 9.26% in the Extended National Consumer Price Index (IPCA) until November, the expectation is that the indicator will record a 10.01% increase in the accumulated in 2021, practically in line with the 10.02% previously estimated. The data are in the Focus report, released by the Central Bank this Monday morning (3).

With regard to the performance of the Brazilian economy, economists consulted by the monetary authority project growth of 4.50% in activity, compared to a previous estimate of 4.51%.

The IPCA data for December will be released on January 11, while the GDP for 2021 will be released in the first quarter, on March 4th.

In the first release of 2022 by the Focus, expectations point to inflation of 5.03% this year, the dollar at R$ 5.60 and the Selic rate at 11.50% per year in December – without changes in relation to the survey of the previous week .

The market estimates a 1.5 percentage point increase in the basic interest rate at the next meeting of the Monetary Policy Committee (Copom), which takes place in February.

Regarding the performance of the Brazilian economy, estimates point to a growth of 0.36% in the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) this year, a deterioration in relation to the 0.42% expansion expected previously.

