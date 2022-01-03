Follow the movement on the SP roads around the holiday

After New Year’s Eve, the movement of roads in São Paulo is intense this Sunday (2) towards the capital.

The Imigrantes and Anchieta highways have an excess of vehicles: on the first, traffic is between km 70-64 towards São Paulo; in the second, traffic is normal in both directions. Other stretches are not slow, according to information from Ecovias updated around 6:50 pm.

According to what was disclosed by the CCR AutoBAn Concessionaire around 6 pm, the Anhanguera highway has been congested in Cajamar on the express lane since last Wednesday afternoon (29). The return of km 30 is prohibited due to construction work.

On the Bandeirantes highway, there is heavy traffic between km 17-13 in São Paulo, on the express lane, in the direction of the interior to the capital. The same happens between km 77-53 at the height of Itupeva, in the same direction.

The sections between km 45-40 and km 74-46 of the Castello Branco highway meet with slow traffic on the express lane towards the capital. Drivers are also struggling due to the rain.

On the Presidente Dutra highway, there are at least seven stretches of congestion in the Rio-São Paulo direction between Pindamonhangaba and Arujá.

The Régis Bittencourt highway registered an accident at km 303.1, in São Lourenço da Serra, towards São Paulo. Traffic flows slowly down the right lane of the lane and by early afternoon there was a 2 km line. There was also slow traffic between km 296-281, between Itapecerica da Serra and Embu das Artes due to the high flow of vehicles.

The Tamoios highway has heavy traffic towards the capital and free traffic towards the coast.

On the Fernão Dias highway, there is slow traffic between km 19-36, between Bragança Paulista and Atibaia; from km 55[6-58inMairiporãOntheotherstretchestrafficremainsnormal[6-58emMairiporãNodemaistrechosotráfegoseguenormal

On the Ayrton Senna, Carvalho Pinto and Hélio Smidt highways, there is slow traffic towards São Paulo.

The only prohibited road is the Planalto Interconnection, towards the coast.

*Under the supervision of Marina Motomura