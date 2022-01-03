For Trump Supporters, Capitol Invasion Was ‘Amazing Day’ – News

They arrived in Washington in large numbers on January 6, 2021, to protest the outcome of the presidential elections they considered arranged and ended. taking Congress by storm, an open wound that has not yet healed in the United States.

A year later, three protesters remember that day that caused dismay around the world. “It was an amazing day,” says Samson Racioppi, 40, a member of former President Donald Trump’s Republican Party.

On January 6, 2021, Racioppi was put in charge of chartering buses from the state of Massachusetts to the capital, Washington.

A sea of ​​people gathered, under freezing cold and waving “Trump 2020” campaign flags, to denounce the result of the presidential election that the Republican tycoon had just lost to Democrat Joe Biden.

Trump delivers a speech and sets the crowd on fire. “I remember this feeling of euphoria, of seeing these people around us who finally seemed to care” about what was happening, Jim Wood, who came from New Hampshire to the capital, told AFP.

Before Donald Trump could finish speaking, Wood broke through and followed a procession toward the Capitol, where congressmen were about to certify Biden’s victory. Thousands of protesters followed suit. Before long, a human tide took over the area outside the Congress building.

“All of a sudden, we hear the screams ‘Come on, let’s go!’ cried Glen Montfalcone of Massachusetts. “That’s when the anarchy started,” he added.

“People were pushing, pushing, pushing and shouting ‘keep going, let’s move forward!'” he said. “And that’s what we did, we all moved forward and started going in.” When asked whether they had entered the Capitol, the three interviewees swore they had not, but if they said otherwise, they would be exposing themselves to prison terms.

The scenes of that day caused consternation throughout the world, who watched with amazement what happened: a shirtless man with buffalo horn hat walked along the Capitol, while a protester died after being shot by a policeman.

Jim Wood stated that he only saw the footage the next day during breakfast. “A demonization!” he protested, assuring that most of the protesters stayed outside the building.

There are two opposite versions of the January 6 facts. Police officers on duty that day, Congressional Democrats, and even some Republicans called the acts “terrorism.”

After the invasion, several police operations were launched across the country.

Several FBI agents went to Glen Montfalcone’s house and some of his friends ended up in jail. Samson Racioppi, on the other hand, was the target of mobilizations by his colleagues at the law school to be retired, but none of them prospered.

In Washington, a parliamentary commission has been created to investigate whether the initiatives of Trump’s supporters constitute an attempted coup d’etat.

“Coup d’etat?” Capitol protesters are offended by this statement.

For them, it was an emotional day that still leaves them with goose bumps. “It’s something I’ll tell my grandchildren,” promised Samson Racioppi. Like most Republican voters, he is still convinced that the 2020 elections were rigged. The evidence, however, shows just the opposite.

Racioppi, in turn, says he is willing to defend the next elections, whatever the cost.

“We see this as a war,” said the law student. “We are going to start a series of battles and do as much damage as possible to the left and those who support the tyranny,” he stressed. Up to the point of returning to the Capitol? “Absolutely,” he replied.