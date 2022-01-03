Found body that may be a missing man in Pampulha – Gerais

A body was found this Monday morning (3/01) on the shores of Lagoa da Pampulha, in Belo Horizonte. Suspicion that he may be from the man who disappeared on the morning of December 31 after a dive.
According to the Fire Department, the body was near the Move Pampulha Station, near number 18001. The Mobile Emergency Service (Samu) and the Civil Police were called.
Last week, firefighters were called around 11am. A witness said that he was passing by when he saw a man take off his clothes and jump into the reflecting pool. It swam for a few moments, then dove and disappeared. Since then, the military has been searching for this person.
On the 24th, Christmas Eve, another occurrence. The body of a man, showing signs of violence, was collected in the lake near the Jardim Atlntico neighborhood. After inspection by the Civil Police, he was taken to the Legal Medical Institute (IML) of BH.