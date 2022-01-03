Found body that may be a missing man in Pampulha – Gerais

Remains were found on the banks of the lake this Monday, near Pampulha Station (photo: Fire Department/Disclosure) A body was found this Monday morning (3/01) on the shores of Lagoa da Pampulha, in Belo Horizonte. Suspicion that he may be from the man who disappeared on the morning of December 31 after a dive.

According to the Fire Department, the body was near the Move Pampulha Station, near number 18001. The Mobile Emergency Service (Samu) and the Civil Police were called.

Last week, firefighters were called around 11am. A witness said that he was passing by when he saw a man take off his clothes and jump into the reflecting pool. It swam for a few moments, then dove and disappeared. Since then, the military has been searching for this person.

This is the third body found in Lagoa da Pampulha in less than a month. On the last day of the 23rd, a corpse seen in the current of the stream that passes through Avenida Herclito Mouro de Miranda, in Bairro Bandeirantes, was dragged to the lake, in the Parque Ecolgico.

On the 24th, Christmas Eve, another occurrence. The body of a man, showing signs of violence, was collected in the lake near the Jardim Atlntico neighborhood. After inspection by the Civil Police, he was taken to the Legal Medical Institute (IML) of BH.