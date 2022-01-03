From Portugal to Singapore by train: experience the longest train journey in the world

RIO – Want a very different New Year’s resolution? How about scheduling a train trip that starts in the south of Portugal and ends only in Singapore, on the tip of Southeast Asia? At 18,755 kilometers, it is the longest railway route in the world.

The new record was set on December 2, with the inauguration of the high-speed rail link in the interior of Laos, between the cities of Boten (on the border with China) and Vientiane, from where there is a railroad to Bangkok, Thailand. With this stretch, it will be possible to travel by train from Beijing to Bangkok, a stretch that was only possible with the help of bus lines.

The Lane Xang high-speed train at Vientiane station in Laos Photo: AFP

Tourist trains in the pandemic:learn about new scripts and security measures

The script is not yet commercially explored. In fact, it is currently unavailable because the two longest stretches, between Paris and Moscow, and from Moscow to Beijing, are temporarily suspended because of the pandemic. Even so, it has been the subject of groups of passionate about the topic, with discussions on social networks such as Reddit. On Twitter, they’ve even shared a route map.

Once the train connection is re-established, it can be done in up to 21 days. But the rush doesn’t match this trip, which includes exchange connections and overnight stays in a number of countries in Europe and Asia. A golden opportunity to explore each stop with the calm that a train journey requires.

The journey starts at Lagos station, on the shores of the Atlantic, in the Algarve. In this first stretch, it is possible to go to Hendaye, in France, with exchanges of compositions and overnight stays in Lisbon and Madrid. From Hendaye, in the French Basque Country, a connection takes the traveler to Paris, where he can board a direct train to Moscow. The trip takes two days and passes through Berlin (Germany), Warsaw (Poland), Brest and Minsk (the latter in Belarus).





Previous Photo







Next Photo

Irkutsk, city on the Trans-Siberian road, gateway to Lake Baikal Photo: Juarez Becoza / Juarez Becoza Snowy landscape in the interior of Rúsica during a journey on the Trans-Siberian Railway Photo: Juarez Becoza / Juarez Becoza Forest. Taiga dominates the landscape along the trans-Siberian coast Photo: Juarez Becoza / Juarez Becoza The Kazan Kremlin, which has become a UNESCO World Heritage Site since 2000 Photo: Juarez Becoza / Juarez Becoza Kazan, in European Russia was conquered by Tsar Ivan the Terrible in 1552 Photo: Juarez Becoza / Juarez Becoza The mosque in Kazan, Russia Photo: Juarez Becoza / Juarez Becoza Arabic clock in Kazan, Russia Photo: Juarez Becoza / Juarez Becoza Cuba, Russia. Panel shows image of the burning Cuban capital amidst the snow of Kazan Photo: Juarez Becoza / Juarez Becoza Train at the open-air Trans-Siberian Railway Museum in the city of Novosibirsk, the largest in Siberia Photo: Juarez Becoza / Juarez Becoza Passenger observes the landscape on the Trans-Siberian train: travel is immersion in Russian landscape and culture Photo: Juarez Becoza / . Snacks and vodka at the Ozzy Bar in Vladivostok Photo: Juarez Becoza / Juarez Becoza Faucets are used not only for filling glasses, but also for filling and capping bottles, under pressure Photo: Juarez Becoza / Juarez Becoza Monuments and military artifacts are part of the tour of those who visit Vladivostok Photo: Juarez Becoza / Juarez Becoza

Moscow is the starting point for the Transmanchurian Railway, the legendary journey that crosses almost all of Russia (it’s the Trans-Siberian that goes to Vladvostok, in the far east of the country) and Mongolia until reaching Beijing, China.

Before, those who arrived from Europe by train to the Far East were able to travel to Hanoi, Vietnam, also using Chinese railways. With the new section in Laos, it is possible to extend this trip a little more, going from Beijing to Kunming, in the south of the country, and from there to Mohan/Boten, the border between China and Laos.

The railway goes through Thailand, with a stop in the capital Bangkok, from where trains leave for Padang Besar, in Malaysia. Still in the country, there are stops in Penang and, finally, in Kuala Lumpur. From there, the rails lead to the city-state of Singapore, the end of that rail journey.