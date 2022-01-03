From Supermoon to Meteor Shower: Check out the astronomical events of 2022

Missed the astronomical events of 2021? No problem. THE Gizmodo Brazil prepared a list of the main phenomena that should occur in the next year. Just separate the binoculars and write down the dates on the calendar. Check out:

first trimester

January 3rd and 4th – Quadrantid Meteor Shower

The Quadrantid meteor shower happens annually on the first five days of the year. In 2022, its peak will be in the early hours of January 3rd to 4th.

Its meteors radiate from the constellation Boieiro in the northern celestial hemisphere. Scientists believe the rain comes from dust grains left behind by an extinct comet known as 2003 EH1, discovered in 2003.

second quarter

April 22nd and 23rd – Lirid Meteor Shower

The Lirid meteor shower happens annually between the 16th and 25th of April. In 2022, its peak will be at dawn from the 22nd to the 23rd of January.

As the name suggests, meteors depart from the constellation Lyra. Tonight, what we’ll see in the sky are dust particles left by comet C/1861 G1 Thatcher, discovered in 1861.

April 30 – Partial Solar Eclipse

A partial solar eclipse, as the name suggests, occurs when the moon covers only a part of the sun. In this case, it is not recommended to look directly at the star, but rather at its reflection.

The phenomenon will be visible in almost the entire southeastern Pacific Ocean and in southern South America. In Argentina, it will be possible to see the satellite cover little more than half of the Sun.

May 6, 7 – Eta Aquarid Meteor Shower

The Eta Aquarid meteor shower occurs annually from April 19th to May 28th. This year, its peak will occur at dawn from the 6th to the 7th of May.

Meteors, produced by the dust left by Comet Halley, radiate from the constellation Aquarius.

The countries of the southern hemisphere have an advantage in their observation, being able to see up to 60 meteors per hour at their peak. The number drops by half in the northern hemisphere.

May 16 – Blood Moon

The Blood Moon is nothing more than the total eclipse of the moon. It occurs when the satellite is completely obscured by the Earth’s shadow, turning dark and reddish at the same time.

The eclipse will be visible across North America, Greenland, the Atlantic Ocean and parts of Western Europe and West Africa.

June 14 – Supermoon

The Supermoon occurs when the satellite is in its full phase and as close to Earth as possible. This combination of factors gives us the impression that the moon is bigger and brighter. Three Supermoons are expected in 2022.

This first was known by Native Americans as the Strawberry Moon, as it signaled the time of year when they could harvest the ripe fruit.

Third quarter

July 13 – Supermoon

Here we come to the second Supermoon of the year. In the past, it was called by Native Americans as the Goat Moon, as it marked the time when the horns of male animals began to develop.

July 28, 29 – Delta Aquarius Meteor Shower

The Delta Aquarids meteor shower takes place annually between the 12th of July and the 23rd of August. In 2022, its peak will be at dawn from the 28th to the 29th of July.

Meteors radiate from the constellation Aquarius. The shooting stars we’ll see are produced by debris left by the Marsden and Kracht comets.

This year, the meteor shower will happen during the new moon phase, which is a good thing for observers as the sky will be quite dark.

August 12 – Supermoon

We reached the third and final Supermoon of the year. Like its predecessors, it was also given a special name by Native Americans. This was the Sturgeon Moon, a tribute to the largest freshwater fish in the US that was most easily caught this time of year.

August 12, 13 – Perseid Meteor Shower

The Perseid meteor shower occurs annually between the 17th of July and the 24th of August. This year, its peak will be in the early morning hours of August 12th to 13th.

Its meteors, originated by comet Swift-Tuttle, radiate from the constellation of Perseus. Unfortunately, the moon will be full during the phenomenon, which should hinder observation.

August 14 – Saturn in opposition

On August 14th, Saturn will be close to Earth, with its face fully illuminated by the Sun. This way, it will be visible all night, being the ideal time to photograph. Here’s the tip: if you have a telescope, use it. This will allow you to see Saturn’s rings and moons.

September 26 – Jupiter in opposition

On September 26, Jupiter will be close to Earth, with its face fully illuminated by the Sun. A telescope will allow you to see beyond the planet’s clouds, but a good pair of binoculars will be enough to see Jupiter’s four largest moons.

Fourth trimester

October 7 – Draconid Meteor Shower

The Draconid meteor shower occurs annually between the 6th and 24th of October. This year, its peak will be on the night of October 7th.

This is a small meteor shower, formed from dust grains left by comet 21P Giacobini-Zinner, identified in 1900. Its main peculiarity is that its observation is better in the early evening than at dawn.

Meteors radiate from the constellation Draco, but moonlight is expected to block some of the phenomenon this year.

October 21, 22 – Orionids meteor shower

The Orionids meteor shower occurs annually between the 2nd of October and the 7th of November. This year, its peak will be in the early morning hours of October 21st to 22nd.

The meteors, which radiate from the constellation Orion, are produced by dust grains left by Comet Halley. The crescent moon will make the sky suitable for observation.

November 4th – Taurus meteor shower

The Taurid meteor shower occurs annually between the 7th of September and the 10th of December. This year, its peak will be on the night of November 4th.

This rain is different from others as its comets depart from different flows. The first comes from dust grains left by asteroid 2004 TG10, while the second comes from debris left by comet 2P Encke. As the name suggests, the meteor shower radiates from the constellation Taurus.

November 17th, 18th – Leonidas Meteor Shower

The Leonidas meteor shower occurs annually between the 6th and 30th of November. This year, its peak will be in the early morning hours of November 17th to 18th.

Its meteors are generated from dust grains left by the comet Tempel-Tuttle, identified in 1865. As the name suggests, rain radiates from the constellation Leo.

December 13th, 14th – Geminid Meteor Shower

The Geminid meteor shower occurs annually between the 7th and 17th of December. This year, its peak will be in the early morning hours of December 13th to 14th.

The meteors, which radiate from the constellation Gemini, are produced by the wreckage of the asteroid 3200 Phaethon, first identified in 1982.

December 21st, 22nd – Ursidea meteor shower

The Ursid meteor shower occurs annually between the 17th and 25th of December. This year, its peak will be in the early morning hours of December 21st to 22nd.

Its meteors are formed by dust grains left by comet Tuttle, first seen in 1790. Rain radiates from the constellation Ursa Minor.