Full week 2.0: Fluminense prepares announcements of new reinforcements and remains on the market | Rio de Janeiro

The last week of 2021 was busy at Fluminense , who directed the signings of Argentine striker Germán Cano and left-back Cristiano on Monday; announced Ecuadorian left-back Mario Pineida on Tuesday and hit defender David Duarte on Wednesday. And the first week of 2022 also promises to be a busy one at the club, with new announcements and possible negotiation outcomes. The expectation is to start the pre-season on the 10th with all the reinforcements available..

Should be the next one officially announced. The defender, who was free on the market after leaving Goiás, arrived in Rio de Janeiro last week and has already passed the medical exams. It hasn’t been announced yet because he had to wait for his contract with Esmeraldino to end on the 31st. He will sign a contract until the end of 2025 at Fluminense, which will retain 70% of its economic rights.

2 of 6 David Duarte was revealed in Goiás, where he stayed for nearly 10 years — Photo: Wildes Barbosa / O Popular David Duarte was revealed in Goiás, where he stayed for nearly 10 years — Photo: Wildes Barbosa / O Popular

Germán Cano, center forward, 34 years old

The striker returns this week from his vacation in Argentina, where he also spent his birthday last Sunday, and is expected between Wednesday and Friday to undergo medical tests and sign a two-year contract. As he already has residency in Rio, having played for Vasco in the last two seasons, he won’t need to change. There are only bureaucratic details to close the deal.

3 of 6 Cano played the last two seasons at Vasco — Photo: Rafael Ribeiro / Vasco Cano played the last two seasons at Vasco — Photo: Rafael Ribeiro / Vasco

Cristiano, left back, 28 years old

Featured in the Champions League group stage, the side will be purchased from Sheriff, from Moldova, for just over €1 million euros (approximately R$7 million) in installments until 2024. The delay for the announcement is due to the fact that Fluminense had to negotiate, in addition to the European club and Volta Redonda, also with Vitória-PE, as reported by the newspaper “O Dia”. The wingman is already in Brazil and, according to the ge, it’s pretty much all sorted out for him to be announced after returning from a cruise with his wife.

4 out of 6 Cristiano was one of Sheriff’s standouts in the surprising Champions League campaign — Photo: FC Sheriff Press Cristiano was one of Sheriff’s standouts in the surprising Champions League campaign — Photo: FC Sheriff Press

In addition to the trio well underway, Fluminense is still in the market and wants a midfielder to “close the squad” for the beginning of 2022. And the chosen target was Nathan, from Atlético-MG, but competition is big: Santos, Fortaleza and America -MG also want the player. Flu and Peixe are ahead and offered R$1 million for a one-year loan. Galo accepted both proposals and left it to the athlete to choose the club. The answer may come out this Monday.

5 of 6 Nathan will be loaned out by Atlético-MG in 2022 — Photo: Pedro Souza / Atlético-MG Nathan will be loaned by Atlético-MG in 2022 — Photo: Pedro Souza / Atlético-MG

Fluminense has officially announced coach Abel Braga and three players: defensive midfielder Felipe Melo, forward Willian Bigode and left-back Pineida. Tricolor also tried the signings of Ricardo Goulart and Rodinei, but negotiations did not advance.

The ge Fluminense podcast is available on the following platforms: