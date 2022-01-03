Fux authorizes resumption of acquisition of AIDS drug

To meet the immediate supply needs of the Unified Health System (SUS), Minister Luiz Fux, president of the Federal Supreme Court, authorized the Ministry of Health to purchase R$ 310 million in human immunoglobulin 5G, used to treat diseases such as AIDS and autoimmune hemolytic anemias.

Minister Luiz Fux, president of the STF, handed down the decision during the court’s dutyFelipe Sampaio/STF

At the origin of the process, the Indian company Virchow Biotech had asked for the investigation of possible irregularities in the electronic auction conducted by the ministry, which registered prices for the eventual acquisition of the injectable drug. At the outset, the pharmaceutical company requested the suspension of the contract for the acquisition of immunoglobulin signed between the federal government and two competing companies.

Virchow, ranked first in the bidding process, was disqualified after the ministry understood that its product did not meet the technical qualification requirements for foreign companies. According to the company, its disqualification would cause the government to spend R$ 160 million more than supposedly necessary.

Last October, the Plenary of the Federal Court of Accounts accepted the company’s request and ordered the suspension of acquisitions. Against this decision, the Union filed a writ of mandamus with the STF.

The Federal Attorney General pointed out the shortage of the drug in the SUS stock and the risk of irreversible damage to the country’s public health. It also claimed that the TCU’s decision would cause a total shortage of the drug in the first quarter of 2022.

On duty at the court, President Fux considered that maintaining the suspension “could frustrate the very effectiveness of a possible final decision granting the requested security” during the future analysis of the merits of the demand.

The minister also confirmed the risk of severe drug shortages in the SUS network. He recalled the “expanded timely” for the production of the drug.

Thus, Fux authorized the partial suspension of the judgment, “without prejudice to the authority of the Federal Court of Auditors to investigate any irregularities and necessary corrections in the bidding instrument”.

Click here to read the decision

MS 38365