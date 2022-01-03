Galaxy A52 with One UI 4? Hands-on video shows Samsung cell phone running Android 12

2022-01-03

Samsung has already released the stable update for One UI 4 based on Android 12 for several phones and tablets in its portfolio. The models in question have one feature in common — they all make up the South Korean top-of-the-line segment, including the Galaxy S21 and Z Fold 3 — but one user seems to be further ahead than the manufacturer itself.

Last Saturday (1), the MoboNews posted a hands-on video of a Galaxy A52 — an intermediate cell phone — running One UI 4, not yet officially available for the “A” line models (not even in beta version). Check out:

Although the channel does not reveal details about how it carried out the installation of the One UI 4 on the Galaxy A52, it is possible that the software running on the model above is a “copied” version of the devices already covered by the official Samsung update.

The material exhibits the intermediate running the latest version of the system with good fluidity. You can notice elements inherited from Google’s software, including the smooth transitions and dynamic Material You theme. In addition, privacy controls and the enhanced screen dimming feature can also be noticed.

The manufacturer’s official schedule points out that the Galaxy A52 will be updated to One UI 4 under Android 12 only in March 2022 in Brazil, however, it is worth noting that Brazilian users of the Galaxy S21 — previously expected to receive the update only this month — are already receiving the update for the latest version of the software since December.

The Galaxy A52 was launched in the domestic market equipped with a 6.5-inch Super AMOLED screen and 90 Hz rate, 64 MP camera and good processing with Snapdragon 720G. Samsung is soon to release the device’s successor with hardware improvements.

Galaxy A52 Specifications

  • 6.5-inch Super AMOLED screen with Full HD+ resolution
  • Display with hole and 90 Hz refresh rate
  • Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G Platform
  • Adreno 618 GPU
  • 6 GB of RAM memory
  • 128GB of storage
  • Expandable memory with Micro SD card
  • 32 MP front camera
  • Four rear cameras:
    • Main lens with 64 MP sensor and OIS
    • Ultrawide lens with 12 MP sensor
    • Depth lens with 5 MP sensor
    • Macro lens with 5 MP sensor
  • 4G LTE connection, Wi-Fi, USB-C and IP67 certification
  • 4,500 mAh battery with 25W fast charging
  • Android 11 under One UI 3.1

  • Dimensions: 159.9 x 75.1 x 8.4 mm

(Updated on January 3, 2022, at 01:02)

