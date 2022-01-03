Galo monitors Atlético de Madrid defender and Olympic Flu champion to make up for losses in defense – Rádio Itatiaia

Photo: Publicity/Atlético de Madrid and Fluminense Felipe, from Atlético de Madrid, and Nino, from Fluminense, join the radar

With the imminent departure of defender Júnior Alonso for Russian football, Atlético monitors other players to take over from the Paraguayan. Alonso received a proposal from Krasnodar, Russia, in the amount of US$ 8 million (about R$ 44 million at the current price). Nathan Silva is another name that interests Italian clubs and, depending on the proposal, he could also leave Alvinegro.

On the one hand, Galo monitors the first defender of Red Bull Bragantino, formed by Léo Ortiz and Fabrício Bruno. However, there are difficulties to take, especially the first team from Bragança Paulista. At the age of 25, Ortiz was featured in the Brasileirão and was called up by Tite for the Brazilian team.

Other names appear on Rooster’s radar. One of them is defender Felipe, 32, who played for Corinthians and is currently at Atlético de Madrid. The athlete has a contract until June this year and has not been used at the Spanish club.

Another name is Nino, a Fluminense player, who stood out in the Brazilian Championship. With the tricolor shirt, the 24-year-old has already played 117 matches and has already played for the youth teams.

*With information from Cláudio Rezende and Henrique André

