Globo’s management posts the return of an important piece in the original format of the BBB 2022

The last two editions of Big Brother Brasil were affected by the pandemic. The 2020 edition was taken by surprise for all the inexperience with the disease. The 2021 season was based on the rules of Globe and it worked. To BBB 2022, TV prepared the return of a tradition.

The Marinho family channel did not abdicate care against Covid-19, but thought about the return of family members on elimination nights each week, according to journalist Flávio Ricco, from R7.

The subject was thought through the main attraction of the audience in the early days, in addition to the new participants: Tadeu Schmidt. Cast in command of the program, the former Fantástico anchor became the target of much talk on the networks and even within the company.

Recently, he was inside the new house of BBB 2022 next to Boninho, as a kind of supervisor of the works. It was the journalist’s first visit to the attraction’s headquarters, which had its opening date for January 17th.

On his departure from Fantástico for the reality show, Tadeu spoke with enthusiasm about his new phase: “Well then, now it’s official: I’m going to introduce the BBB! I am so proud and happy to have been chosen for such an important mission! Big Brother is awesome! And it’s an honor to do the same work done by two of the greatest talents in the history of Brazilian television: Tiago Leifert and Pedro Bial”.

“For now, I just want to enjoy this wonderful new addition to my career and my life! I hope that you, who accompany me here with so much affection, are contaminated by my overflowing happiness and feel happy too. It’s going to be very cool”, completed.

The presenter was chosen for the vacancy left by Tiago Leifert. Maju Coutinho was called to Fantástico. At Jornal Hoje, Globo bet on Cesar Tralli. In SP1, the direction opted for Alan Severiano.