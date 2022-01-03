Good news! Quota for purchases when traveling abroad rises to 1,000 dollars

Good news! Travelers traveling internationally by air or sea to Brazil may bring up to US$1,000 (or currency equivalent) in tax-free purchases.

The decision was published in the Federal Official Gazette on December 31, 2021 and is double the previous amount, of US$ 500, which had been in effect since 1991 and, 30 years later, was already more than outdated.

The value applies to goods that are not exempt, such as those for personal use, which may include a cell phone, a camera, a watch, clothing, perfume, books and other items, as long as they are used and in an amount compatible with the trip.

The traveler who purchases goods above the value of the new quota must declare the items and pay the import tax in the amount of 50% of the excess value. If the passenger chooses not to declare the goods, he may be fined and, in addition to the tax, he will have to pay a fine totaling 100% of the amount exceeded.

Remember that the fee is monthly, that is, if the passenger makes more than one trip abroad in the same month, he will only be able to use the fee once. Furthermore, it is non-transferable and non-cumulative.

In addition to the quota for purchases abroad, travelers returning to Brazil can also spend up to US$1,000 at the Duty Dufry (FreeShop) arrivals stores. This amount was also $500 and has been doubled since January 1, 2020.

This is excellent news for travelers who like to travel and enjoy shopping, especially at the famous outlets in Miami and Orlando. Now all that’s left is the dollar rate to give a truce 😅.

