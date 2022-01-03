Government demands release of project that could make gas cheaper







Well drilled by hydraulic fracturing in Texas; in the US, the technique allowed to increase production and lowered the cost of gas Photo: NICK OXFORD / Reuters

The government gave 90 days for the Ministries of Mines and Energy (MME) and the Economy, together with the National Agency for Petroleum, Natural Gas and Biofuels (ANP) and the Energy Research Company (EPE), to publish a notice for the qualification of projects aimed at project execution transparent well, which must be submitted to public consultation.

The Poço Transparente project authorizes the application of the technique of hydraulic fracturing in the country to onshore oil and natural gas production. The lawsuit drastically reduced the price of gas in the United States a few years ago, but it is condemned by environmentalists for the risks to the environment and by the large use of water, at a time of global water scarcity.

Through the fracturing method, the drilled well receives the injection of a chemical mixture, formed by water, sand and additives under high pressure. This pressure is what causes the rock to fracture, allowing the natural gas to be recovered from the cracks created.

Among the main environmental impacts warned by specialists are water and soil contamination, explosion risks with the release of methane gas, excessive water consumption to cause the rock to break up, in addition to the use of chemical substances to favor exploration.

The Brazilian project was included in the Investment Partnership Program (PPI) for environmental licensing and implementation, and foresees the drilling of a horizontal well in a low permeability reservoir and the application of the hydraulic fracturing technique.

The objective is to acquire knowledge for oil and gas production in unconventional reservoirs.

“This is a fundamental step for the development of new investments in exploration and production of oil and, especially, natural gas on land in Brazil”, said the Ministry of Mines and Energy in a statement, noting that the measure is in line with the Program of Revitalization of the Exploration and Production of Oil and Natural Gas in Onshore Areas (Reate) and the New Gas Market.