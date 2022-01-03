government pays salary bonuses again as of January

PIS/PASEP: government pays salary bonuses starting in January
Starting this month, Brazilian workers are going to receive the salary bonus again. Suspended since July 2020, due to the pandemic, the funds earmarked for the benefit were allocated to the payment of the Emergency Benefit, known as BEm, to help companies keep their jobs.

Now, with the end of the emergency program, the PIS/PASEP salary bonus has a new payment resumption schedule that starts as early as January 2022.

All workers with any paid activity registered in the Work and Social Security Card (CTPS) for more than 30 days will be covered.

In 2022, in addition to the possibility of some workers receiving the salary bonus retroactive to the time the benefit was suspended, they will still have the chance to receive the maximum amount that will be a minimum wage (R$ 1,212).

2022 salary bonus

The amount to be paid for the benefit, as in previous years, will depend on the number of months worked. Those who have completed a year of formal employment will be able to receive the maximum benefit, but those who have worked for less than 12 months will receive it proportionally.

It is important to keep in mind that length of service is not the only requirement for receiving PIS/PASEP. The right is granted to workers who meet the following requirements:

  • Be registered in PIS/Pasep for at least five years;
  • Have received an average monthly remuneration of up to two minimum wages with a formal contract in the base year;
  • Have exercised paid activity for a legal entity, for at least 30 days, consecutive or not, in the base year considered for calculation;
  • Have your data correctly informed by the employer in the Annual Social Information Report (RAIS) / eSocial.

It is worth mentioning that the payment of the salary bonus is divided into two groups. The Social Integration Program (PIS) is aimed at workers in the private sector, whose portions are released by Caixa Econômica Federal (CEF).

Meanwhile, the Public Servant Heritage Training Program (PASEP) is aimed at public servants and managed by Banco do Brasil (BB).

