Governor of Rio de Janeiro is with Covid-19 for the second time – News

The governor of Rio de Janeiro, Cláudio Castro (PL), announced this Sunday afternoon (2) that he had a positive diagnosis for Covid-19. The announcement was made on a social network and Castro took the opportunity to encourage people to get vaccinated against the disease.

The governor of Rio de Janeiro contracted the disease for the first time in October 2020. At the time, the governor isolated himself in his home, in Barra da Tijuca, in the west side of Rio, from where he continued to work in a home office regime, because his state general health was good. The ex-state governor, Wilson Witzel (PSC), had already contracted the disease in April 2020.

Cláudio Castro received the first dose of the vaccine against Covid in July 2021, following the current vaccination schedule in Rio de Janeiro according to his age group, 42 years old. In the same month, the governor announced authorization for the 92 municipalities in the state to bring forward the second dose of AstraZeneca vaccine from 12 to eight weeks, considering the advance of the Delta variant (which is only stopped with the two doses) a threat.

Falling rates of hospitalizations and deaths

The Covid-19 Risk Map, released on Friday (31), shows that the state of Rio de Janeiro remains under the green flag, with a very low risk for the transmission of Covid-19. According to the State Department of Health, the survey indicates a drop of 48% in the number of deaths caused by the disease and 69% in hospitalizations. The analysis compares epidemiological weeks 50 (12th to 18th December) and 48 (28th November to 4th December).

According to the State Secretary of Health, Alexandre Chieppe, the state continues to advance in the fight against the Covid-19 pandemic, which is a reflection of the measures to combat and the immunization campaign.

In the study by the department, each flag represents a level of risk and a set of recommendations for social isolation. Flag colors are purple (very high risk), red (high risk), orange (moderate risk), yellow (low risk) and green (very low risk).