Grêmio admits lack of options in the market and explains reasons for “rehiring” Diego Souza | Guild

After not renewing the contract and seeing Diego Souza coveted by Vasco and Sport, Grêmio went back and set the player’s stay for 2022. In an interview with Rádio Gaúcha, president Romildo Bolzan Jr. said that the lack of alternative in the market and commitment of the center forward weighed on him to stay.

The Diego Souza episode at the end of 2021 was, to say the least, unusual. At the end of the Brasileirão, with the consequent relegation, the athlete did not have his contract renewed. However, given the options on the market, the club regretted it and returned to the charge for the top scorer of the last two seasons.

With 24 goals scored last year, Diego Souza had good and bad moments this season. Despite his physical condition, considered overweight by Denis Abrahão’s own soccer runner-up, he was the team’s main highlight in the attempt to break out of Serie B.

In an interview with the program “Sala de Domingo”, on Rádio Gaúcha, Bolzan revealed that one of the conditions for the player to stay in the Tricolor was his physical impairment in 2022.

– (Diego Souza) It is a very rare piece on the market. It had its ups and downs during 2021, but it ended the season excellently. Diego will have to undergo a physical reconditioning, but the desire to stay with us (he counted) – said the president.

Without him or Borja, sold by Palmeiras to Junior Barranquilla, the Tricolor started looking for center forwards in the market. However, it ran into values ​​and did not find options that fit the budget.

– Taking into account a complete reorganization, we saw in the market that there was no capacity for Grêmio to play a center forward at Diego’s level and we returned with him – explained Romildo.

Thus, in the 2022 season, Vagner Mancini will have three players available for the center forward position: Diego Souza, Churín and Elias.

The latter can act both as a reference for the attack, but also from the sides. The Argentine received inquiries from clubs in MLS, Mexico and Chile, but his desire is to remain in the Tricolor.