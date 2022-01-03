Grêmio debuts new coach at Copa São Paulo; see who to keep an eye on | Guild

The São Paulo Junior Soccer Cup, a traditional youth competition, starts this Monday for Grêmio. The match against Mixto-MT, at the Zézinho Magalhães stadium, in Jaú, is broadcast by Sportv and will give fans the opportunity to observe those who could be the future of the club.

Vice-champion of the last edition disputed, Tricolor will have changes for 2022. The club decided to change the technical committees of the under-20 and under-19 teams. Technicians Guilherme Bossle and Douglas Rodrigues were fired. Former defender Luís Eduardo, who was an assistant at the club, will be in charge of the competition.

— It was a season in which we took many lessons and made the whole group stronger for this challenge that we will have now in Copinha. We will definitely arrive very strong. The break period was extremely fundamental for us to correct our mistakes and improve even more what we had been doing in a positive way – explained defender Gustavo Martins.

The Grêmio group is full of candidates to rise as early as 2022 or in the near future for the main cast. Even with the hardships of Série B ahead, names like Lucas Kawan and Gustavo Martins may appear to compose the squad. In addition, of course, to the individual highlights throughout Copinha.

The right-back, after the departure of Vanderson, becomes the next name to be prepared for the role. The young man was, for example, used in the transition team in the campaign for the title of the Brazilian Aspirants. He is considered the title holder of the under-20 team and has already even started contacts with the board to gain an appreciation for the next year. It’s name to appear soon in the main group.

Ge’s jewel 2022, the left-back hopes to appear in Copinha to dig an opportunity in the main group. The youngster has the main point in attacking and is already widely discussed within the base as a reality for the future, despite having Thiago Rosa in the hierarchical line of ascent.

The defender was a starter in 19 of the 20 games he played for Grêmio in 2021. He was the most used defender in the category and has experience of having already played for the professional at Caxias. There were only two matches, but he has already played Gauchão and Copa do Brasil with the reds. The contract was renewed until 2025 with a fine of 80 million euros (R$505.4 million).

The defensive midfielder was also in the champion group of the Brazilian Aspirants in 2021 and goes to Copinha after scoring the two goals in the draw with Caxias, last week, in the last friendly of preparation. It is one of the names closely monitored by the club for the near future. Tall, he is a marking player, but he has arrived in the area.

The Colombian midfielder had the economic rights purchased by Grêmio during the second half of 2021 and is praised for his technical quality and physical strength. He usually pairs with Ronald and is a midfielder who sets the pace for the team.

An attacking midfielder who plays open, the southpaw had a good participation in the 2021 under-20 competitions, with seven goals scored and three assists given. Has speed and physical strength for duels.

The attacker combines speed and finishing ability and has passages through the base selections. Despite being young — he turns 17 in 2022, he is praised and with an expected projection within the club. He skipped stages to gain experience in the Copa São Paulo.

See the Grêmio squad for the dispute: