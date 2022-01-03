Grêmio president says Douglas Costa has already said where he plans to play in 2022

In an interview, Romildo Bolzan guaranteed Douglas Costa’s intention to remain in Grêmio in 2022

THE Guild is using the first days of 2022 to define Douglas Costa’s situation at the club. In an interview with Gaucho radio, president Romildo Bolzan did not rule out negotiating the player, but said he is interested in staying at the club.

“There is a contract with us, it is in force, we are going to approach all the contracts that we deem necessary to adjust the payment flow, perhaps extending, paying in installments, deferring. Douglas has to get into this situation. Douglas said he wants to stay and Grêmio is interested in him staying”, he said.

The Grêmio representative highlighted that, despite the wishes of both parties, the cost of the athlete is an obstacle that could make it difficult for him to stay, even after the controversies at the end of 2021.

With São Paulo and Atlético-MG probing his situation, Bolzan will meet with other officials and the athlete’s staff to talk about plans for the team in the Serie B and the possibility of permanence.

“We have to make some adjustments to renegotiate the flows. If there’s something for him, we’ll examine whether it’s good for the player. It’s an open situation. We have a contract, a commitment, we are going to fulfill it and that’s it”, he said.

“Having different situations that can be adjusted and we’re going to work, but at the moment that’s it. Grêmio won’t let him go if he doesn’t have another business. Go use it. But it will try to adapt what our payment capacity means”, he concluded.