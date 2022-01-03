H3N2: learn about the main symptoms of the type of flu that causes outbreaks across the country Jornal da Manhã

Data included by states and municipalities in the SIVEP-Gripe system reveal that, so far, 456 cases of influenza caused by the H3N2 virus have been registered in Brazil. The information was passed on by the Ministry of Health. The infectious diseases specialist Helena Rangel Esper explains that H3N2 is a subtype of Influenza A – a respiratory virus that causes the flu. According to the doctor, the symptoms are basically the same as those caused by seasonal flu.

“We can have what we call the flu syndrome, which is when we have symptoms such as fever, cough, sore throat, runny nose, stuffy nose, associated with pain in the body, headache, joint pain. This may or may not evolve, in a small percentage of cases, to severe acute respiratory syndrome, which is when we need support, that is, oxygen”, he points out.

There are three types of influenza viruses, known as A, B and C. The first two are more likely to cause seasonal epidemics in various parts of the world. The latter tends to cause some milder cases. Influenza type A is classified into subtypes such as A(H1N1) and A(H3N2). Type B, in turn, is divided into two bloodlines: Victoria and Yamagata.

According to Helena Rangel, H3N2 became evident in Brazil because there was a significant increase in the number of cases at an atypical moment.

“Generally, seasonal influenza circulates in the winter months, between July and September. And, we observed cases at that time, detecting a large increase in the number of infected people, in a period in which an increase in the number of Covid-19 cases is also expected, due to the Ômicron variant”, he assesses.

Cases by Federation Unit



Amazons (19)

Bahia (107)

Federal District (6)

Holy Spirit (18)

Goiás (7)

Minas Gerais (20)

Mato Grosso do Sul (35)

Para (2)