Hamburger, leader in delivery orders in 2021, boosts business – General

Anyone who thinks that pizza is the number one darling of the delivery in Brazil. According to a survey by iFood, The hamburger was the most requested food in 2021, while pizza ranked ninth, behind açaí (8th), lunchbox (7th) and Japanese food (6th). To give you an idea, from January to November, more than 100 million hamburgers were ordered in the app, or four per second.

The number of orders had already grown 140% on the platform from 2020 to 2021 and there was a 104% increase in the number of burgers registered between March 2020 and March this year, 94% of which are small and medium-sized companies.

According to businessman Marcos Lee, who has already provided consultancy services to more than 100 hamburgers in São Paulo, the scenario is very positive for this market in Brazil and demand for new business is on the rise. A partner at The Burger Store emporium, specializing in supplies, equipment, courses and everything related to the hamburger universe, he says that today 40% of the store’s audience is made up of entrepreneurs.

No wonder, revenues doubled between 2020 and 2021 and the number of new customers jumped 237%. In the case of specialization courses, which take place in a training kitchen, demand was three times compared to the previous year. The flagship is the “360-degree burger shop”, with five days of practical and theoretical classes and visits.

“We teach everything from how to prepare the menu to the basics of labor law and food safety”, he explains. “Opening a hamburger is complex. It is necessary, first of all, to validate your project, to understand if the chosen point is ideal for the concept, if the product suits the public.”

In the case of Henrique Azeredo, partner at Patties alongside bartender Jean Ponce and Australian chef Greigor Caisley, it was his love for the hamburger that pulled the business. “It was my big passion, but before joining I was very discouraged by some burger shop owners, who said the market was saturated.”

But he insisted. He went after partners who believed in the project – what Azeredo calls the “perfect hamburger”, in which the bread, meat and cheese come in similar slices and the flavors in the mouth have the proportionality of these ingredients, as in the past – and he found the right people.

Patties’ first “little door”, as they call the chain’s small physical stores, opened in 2019 in Brooklin, São Paulo, and the success was instantaneous. “I had a ‘business plan’ which, in the best scenario I designed, would sell 150 hamburgers a day, but I think the ‘hamburger god’ gave me the greatest gift”, jokes the entrepreneur. “The Patties opened on a bad, quiet street, and we quickly became the biggest hype of all.”

Of the 254 snacks sold on the first day, the network jumped to an average of 200 thousand per month, with three physical addresses and seven dark kitchens spread across the city of São Paulo. The goal in 2022 is to open more doors, expand outside São Paulo, create a loyalty program and have a drive-thru-style store. There are other plans that cannot yet be revealed, but which Azeredo sums up well: “We are going to have our best year”.

Little space for customers

Opened in the second half of last year, the Cena011 hamburger shop, owned by brothers Diego and Gustavo Cicconi, started buying 14 kilos of meat a week to test demand. Now weekly orders are around 40 kilos and the small establishment already has the maximum rating in the delivery apps.

“The profit margin is still tight, but we are growing. We insist on the deal because we see something positive”, says Diego, who is awaiting authorization from the City Hall to accommodate customers in the parklet and plans to expand the space or move to a bigger place soon.

Despite not being in the foodservice area – he worked as an insurance broker and his brother with events -, the duo dreamed of opening a hamburger shop and saw the opportunity to invest in the business when everything was paralyzed and with no prospect of return.

“We don’t have training, but I’ve always been crazy about cooking”, he says. “We opted for the hamburger also because we understand that it would have a greater turnaround due to the delivery and because we don’t have much internal space.” Today, they sell 1.5 thousand orders of snacks per month.

In the case of the Busger network, of the partners Rodrigo Arjonas and Luciano Oberle, the inspiration came from a bus (the “bus” in the name), when they were already thinking about an undertaking, but still without knowing which segment. “It was a classic 1987 American school bus, original,” says Arjonas. “Not really knowing what I was going to do with that, but with a feeling that the future of my own business was there, I decided to invest R$50,000 and buy the vehicle.”

The Busger idea was conceived in 2014 to fill the gap between food trucks and traditional snack bars. The debut took place in the interior of São Paulo and, after some events, they decided to implement a first unit in São Paulo, in Ipiranga. Today, the network has nine units in the capital of São Paulo and one in Santo André. Five are franchises. In total, the “buses” sell an average of 60,000 hamburgers per month.

“Still at the beginning of 2022 we will have 3 more stores in operation”, says the brand’s entrepreneur, whose investment for franchisees varies from R$550 thousand to R$600 thousand. The idea is also to expand the operation with dark kitchens, for delivery, in which the investment will be approximately R$ 120 thousand.

Restaurant by day, burger joint by night

The brothers Igor, Junior and Carolina Costa were at the head of a restaurant chain with 40 years of history when the pandemic broke out. “We work in the most affected sector of all, which depends on the executive public”, says Igor, reporting that 95% of clients were people who worked in offices.

“With the accelerated home office, we saw revenue plummet overnight and thought about how to take the idleness of our kitchen and put an operation inside. Then came the idea of ​​the hamburger because it’s not a fashion, it’s something consolidated.”

In a month of operation, just at night, Poppins has sold more than 5,000 of its hamburgers, which include an ultrasmashed meat disc, house mayonnaise and special sauce – the trio’s top secret recipe. It worked so well that the brand now has 10 units, in places like Alphaville, São Bernardo do Campo, Santo André, Capão Redondo, Morumbi and Brooklin.

“It’s growing super fast and much more than we imagined when we opened the first store”, says the entrepreneur, saying that the plan for next year is to open at least 15 more branches. “The idea is to expand through delivery, but in March we are also going to open a physical store in the downtown region (São Paulo) to communicate with customers and expose our brand a little better. It’s going to be kind of a flagship.”

