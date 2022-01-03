‘Hey Bolsonaro, take it in the c*’

After Ivete Sangalo, now it was Pocah’s turn to protest against Jair Bolsonaro (PL). At a concert during the New Year’s Eve festivities, she danced and cursed the president to the tune of “Hey Bolsonaro, go take a c*”. Then, she herself starts singing the words into the microphone, and ends with an “Ouch, that’s delicious!”







Pocah curses president Bolsonaro and supports Lula Ernna Cost/Divulgação Photo: Ernna Cost / Disclosure

The singer and songwriter also insisted on supporting Lula, the candidate for president in the elections that will take place in October. “You are aware that we are going to enter a year now, in 2022, in which we can call for peace, we can call for health…”, said Pocah, making the L for Lula.

It is worth remembering that during her participation in ‘Big Brother Brasil 21’, on TV Globo, Pocah even asked for Bolsonaro’s impeachment during a conversation with other participants of the reality show.

In recent weeks, in addition to Ivete Sangalo, Gusttavo Lima had a show invaded by protests against Bolsonaro. While he was making a “toast to the cachaceiros in Barra da Tijuca”, the public began to demonstrate against the president. He then asked the song to continue playing.