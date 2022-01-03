Highways connecting the coast to SP have heavy traffic this Sunday (2) – News

Coming back from the holiday, the driver faces traffic jams on the Imigrantes, Padre Manoel da Nóbrega and Oswaldo Cruz highways this Sunday (2).

In the system Anchieta-Imigrants, the climb from Baixada Santista to the capital of São Paulo is slow, according to Ecovias. The system operates on an 8×2 system, with the ascent through the whole of Imigrantes (six lanes) plus the two lanes of Anchieta. The descent along the coast only takes place via Anchieta.

At immigrants, at 9 pm, traffic is slow in the lowland section, from km 70 to km 62, a reflection of the excess of vehicles. At Anchieta, there were no more slow points.

There is also congestion on the highway Father Manoel da Nobrega, in São Vicente, from km 284 to km 280.

THE Tamoios highway, which connects the north coast of São Paulo to the Vale do Paraíba, has intense traffic this Sunday afternoon towards the capital, and free towards the coast, according to information from the concessionaire that administers the road. Drivers should pay attention to the region at km 64, where road works make traffic even slower.

SP 098 Mogi-Bertioga:

Excerpt: Mogi das Cruzes / Bertioga:

km 98 – Bertioga PMRv Base

Intense traffic towards Mogi das Cruzes

Overcast weather and good visibility

Attention: Section of saw subject to fog pic.twitter.com/RdOe25YoqJ — DER-SP (@_dersp) January 2, 2022

At 8 pm there were slow points in the Oswaldo Cruz, towards Taubate. On the road Mogi-Bertioga, traffic was only intense towards Mogi das Cruzes.